Dubai Lawyer To Sue Tony Blair For War Crimes In Iraq

A Dubai-based lawyer has started legal action against the former British prime minister Tony Blair, seeking his prosecution for committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Nasser Hashem and his partners in Cairo, Dubai and London decided to take legal action against Blair after the publication, in July, of Chilcot’s long awaited report on the Iraq war.

According to Arabian Business :

Gulf News reported that advocate Nasser Hashem, and his partners in London, will register the criminal case in October at the International Criminal Court and British courts.

They decided to take legal action against after the publication of Chilcot’s report in July which was commissioned by former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown in 2009.

Hashem told the newspaper that Blair had falsely and unfoundedly told the House of Commons that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction and biological weapons before the war was launched.

According to the Chilcot report, Saddam Hussain did not pose an urgent threat to British interests and that the intelligence regarding weapons of mass destruction was presented with unwarranted certainty. The report also said UK and the US had undermined the authority of the United Nations Security Council.

“Based on all the lies and allegations that Blair produced before the members of the House of Commons, the decision to go to war alongside with the US was taken. Thousands of Iraqis were killed, injured, displaced and/or shattered. Blair committed war crimes against the people of Iraq and violated human rights. He should be taken to court for the crimes he committed,” Hashem told the newspaper.