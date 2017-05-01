Duterte Urges Trump Not To Play With Laughing Madman Kim

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has urged the United States to avoid playing into the hands of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, warning he is is crazy enough to destroy the planet.

The Filipino leader has warned President Trump that Kim “wants to end the world.”

President Duterte is known for his bold rhetoric and his fierce crackdown on drug dealers whom he personally make pay with their lives.

He knows a thing or two about despotic and crazy people who engage in wanton destruction of life.

He says Kim Jong-un is one such person.

The guy is planning to drag us all down in a nuclear war, that is why he is always smiling, says Duterte.

The Sunday Express reports:

Mr Duterte, known for his blunt style, is the current chairman of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and was due to speak by telephone to US President Donald Trump later on Saturday.

He voiced his fears over the possible outbreak of a nuclear war, a particular concern as the Philippines is close to the region.

Mr Duterte said Asia would be the first victim if nuclear war was to break out, adding one misstep could lead to a “catastrophe”.

But he was dismal in his view of the United States, Japan, South Korea and China, saying they were merely sparring with a man who liked to fire missiles.

Mr Duterte, who infamously called former president Barack Obama a son of a b***h, said: “There seems to be two countries playing with their toys and those toys are not really to entertain.

“You know that they are playing with somebody who relishes letting go of missiles and everything.

“I would not want to go into his (Kim’s) mind because I really do not know what’s inside but he’s putting mother earth, the planet to an edge.

“Who am I to say that you should stop? But I would say ‘Mr. President, please see to it that there is no war because my region will suffer immensely’.

“I will just communicate to (Trump), ‘just let him play… do not play into his hands’.

“The guy (Kim Jong-un) simply wants to end the world, that is why he is very happy. He is always smiling.

“But he really wants to finish everything and he wants to drag us all down.”

His words of caution comes hours after North Korea unsuccessfully test-fired a ballistic missile.

It is believed to be their fourth failed attempt since March.

And the provocation comes soon after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned that the regime’s pursuance of its nuclear and ballistic missile programme would have “catastrophic consequences”.

Mr Trump has previously said that he wishes to find a diplomatic solution to deal with North Korea, but added that there was still potential for military action.

He said: “There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea. Absolutely.”