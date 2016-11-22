Economist Cover: Will Trump Destroy The New World Order?

Is The Economist Predicting The Destruction Of The New World Order With Its 2017 Trump Themed Tarot Card Cover?

Once again, British magazine The Economist is delighting and mystifying us with its latest cover…

This time, there’s a headline that reads ‘Planet Trump’ and the editor’s decided on using some of the cards from Major Arcana of the Tarot to illustrate the future of the world.

YNW’s resident mystic Jacqui Deevoy tells us what the cards mean and how the modification of each one shown can be interpreted. She says:

“Whether the team involved in the production of this eye-catching but slightly sinister cover know what the cards mean or whether they’re simply using them for artistic purposes, I don’t know, but I will combine the known meanings of the cards with the modification made to them in an attempt to work out what message the magazine might be trying to convey. Here goes….”

Despite the violent image on The Tower card, its meaning isn’t especially scary. When this card pops up in a reading, it represents change – the exiting of the old and the entering of the new.

It advises to go with the flow and not fight the changes that are on their way. The Economist’s artist has altered the card so it has the Russian flag on one side and Christians on the other.

Could this represent old (orthodox) versus new? Of course, The Tower card appearing on the cover could also relate to Trump’s recent announcement that he intends to re-open the 9/11 investigation to find out once and for all what really happened to those towers…



The Judgment card is all about jumping to conclusions. It’s also about awakening. In this version of the card, Trump is pictured as a crown-less (unless you count his glorious golden hair as a crown of course!) king of the world, sitting on a throne made from the US flag.

What does this mean?

Despite seeing positive patriotism warping into negative nationalism and seeing Trump as the cause of this, is this illustration asking us to give him a chance? Perhaps it’s showing us that he’s a deluded narcissist… Or is it suggesting that Trump is about to wake up the world big-time?



The World card, though generally a good card, it’s not always an easy one. It can suggest the end of a chapter.

There’s been talk of the era of Liberalism being over in the US, so perhaps it’s connected to that. In The Economist’s version of it, we can see literature, art and theatre represented. These are all connected to ancient structures.

Could this mean that the arts, communication and the media will fall under the control of the elite or the government? Or perhaps it’s suggesting that while over things come and go economically, art, drama and literature are here to stay.



The interpretation of this modified Hermit card is a bit more straightforward as it shows England as the hermit, being separated not only from the EU but from Scotland as well.

Will England end up all alone like the hermit depicted on the card? Looks like it! The Hermit card is a very spiritual card though and suggests that we don’t have to do everything alone.

It advises us not to go it alone and to ask for help and guidance whenever we need it. Something Teresa May, the UK’s Prime Minister, might want to think about…



People panic when they see the Death card, but there’s no need to. Much like The Tower card, the Death card signifies transformation.

What looks like the Japanese flag provides a backdrop and the dead fish in the foreground hints that the problems at Fukoshima are far from resolved.

A mushroom cloud – a symbol of nuclear power – is featured, so perhaps this version of the card suggests that some big changes are about to be made with regards to nuclear weapons, major turnarounds even?

There may even be some revelation with regards to this subject that might mean the shattering of old views and systems.



The Magician card is about using power wisely.

The Economist’s modern take on it shows the power of technology in the form of virtual reality and 3D printing.

The illustration shows the magician building houses from a 3D printer, something that’s already underway.

The Magician card is powerful and positive and reminds us that we can use technology in amazing ways if we stay focused on the good rather than the bad.



The Wheel of Fortune looks more like a wheel of misfortune in this version of the generally lucky card.

Again, like the Death and The Tower cards, it represents change.

Tied to the wheel is President of the French National Front Marine Le Pen, German Chancellor Angela Merkel maybe and could the chap in the tie be Jean-Claude Juncker, President of The European Commission?

This suggests that these three may find the changes that are coming tougher than other politicians and leaders and these may be the three who suffer the most in 2017.



The Star is the most inspirational card in the Major Arcana.

It’s hard to see who’s pictured in each of the 14 stars here, but my guess is that they either are or are supposed to be celebrities of some kind. (I think I can spot a Kardashian or two but can’t be sure.)

Could this be suggesting that celebrities will inspire us in the coming 12 months? Are they our new gods? Are they the ones we’ll be looking to for all the answers? This card suggests that, should all else fail, this could well be the case.



Daniel Franklin, the Editor of The Economist says: “The images all relate to themes that are in the articles that are within the publication. In other words, there are no ‘hidden’ messages.”

