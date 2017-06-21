Highly Educated Parents ‘Far More Likely’ To Not Vaccinate Children

Highly educated parents are “far more likely” not to join the herd and vaccinate their children, according to Dr Margie Danchin, a top pediatrician from Murdoch Childrens Research Institute.

Appearing on Australia’s Channel 9, Dr Danchin dropped a series of truth bombs live on air, and exploded many myths propagated by mainstream media about parents who refuse to vaccinate their children.

Responding to a question from the host regarding why vaccination rates are falling in “wealthy and highly educated suburbs“, Dr Danchin said:

“Parents with high levels of education actually have more concerns about the safety and necessity of vaccines than parents with lower levels of education.

“So what we are seeing is this cognitive dissonance between parents who are highly educated, many of whom have a background in science, who are questioning the safety of vaccines.”

Parents who do their own research do not vaccinate their children. Unfortunately most parents rely on Big Pharma executives and PR departments to do their thinking for them. Most mainstream media journalists live by the mantra ‘When Big Pharma has spoken, the thinking has been done.’

This situation creates a climate of fear, and only the most intelligent, brave, or well educated parents manage to think their way through the propaganda.

Australia is a country with some of the strictest pro-vaccinations laws in the world. They have introduced “No Jab, No Play” laws to segregate vaccinated and unvaccinated children, as well as laws to prosecute doctors and nurses who dare to question the status quo.

Given the current climate of fear, it came as no surprise that the host was unable to process the information she was hearing. Referring to the parents who are refusing to vaccinate their children, she said, “So it’s a deliberate decision, rather than forgetting for example?”

“That’s right, I don’t think it’s really complacency, it’s much more complicated than that,” said Dr. Danchin. “Many of these families are highly educated, very well read, and they have genuine questions about the safety of vaccines in particular, and they are seeking answers to those questions.”