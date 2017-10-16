Election Fraud Investigator Arrested For Possessing Child Pornography

An investigator working on Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity was arrested last week after police found child pornography on his cellphone.

Ronald Williams II worked as a researcher on the commission and had been investigating claims made by Trump that millions of votes were illegally cast for Hillary.

Thehill.com reports: Williams’s arrest came after police conducted a search of his home after they were tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

He is charged with 11 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography.

An administration official told the Post that Williams was fired this week, and had been on loan to the commission from the Office of Special Counsel, which is an independent government investigative and prosecutorial agency.

The commission was established to probe election fraud in the U.S.Vice President Pence chairs the commission, while Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R) serves as the co-chair.

Trump and Kobach have both made unverified claims about widespread election fraud in the 2016 presidential election.