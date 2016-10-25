Election Fraud: Texas Votes Switched From Republican To Democrat

Thousands of voters in Texas are complaining that voting machines are switching their votes from Republican to Democrat.

In what is possibly the worst case of election fraud ever reported, voters in Arlington have taken to social media to show evidence of machines switching their votes from Trump to Clinton.

Hey everyone, just a heads up! I had a family member that voted this morning and she voted straight Republican.

She checked before she submitted and the vote had changed to Clinton! She reported it and made sure her vote was changed back.

They commented that It had been happening. She is trying to get the word out and asked that we post and share.

Just want everyone’s vote to be accurate and count. Check your vote before you submit!

This is confirmation that when voting on a machine, it is important to double check what the machine says you voted. If there is an error, make sure you speak to an elections official before casting your ballot.

This example is from Missouri today (It’s illegal to film or take photos in Texas voting places.)

Most counties also offer paper ballots on which write-in candidates can be placed. If you are wary of the voting machines, or think there is fraud going on, you have a right to request a paper ballot.