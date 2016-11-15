Election Fraud: Three Million Votes Were Cast By Illegal Aliens

Three million votes counted in this years U.S. presidential election were cast by illegal aliens, according to well known election monitoring organization.

Greg Phillips of VoteFraud.org claims that Trump would have won the election by a huge landslide if the widespread vote fraud had been stamped out ahead of the election.

“We have verified more than three million votes cast by non-citizens,” he tweeted, after confirming that the group had extensively analysed a database of 180 million voter registrations.

“Number of non-citizen votes exceeds 3 million. Consulting legal team,” he tweeted.

Infowars.com reports:

According to current indications, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by around 630,000 votes, although around 7 million ballots remain uncounted.

Virtually all of the votes cast by 3 million illegal immigrants are likely to have been for Hillary Clinton, meaning Trump might have won the popular vote when this number is taken into account.

Vote fraud using ballots cast in the name of dead people and illegal alien voters was a huge concern before the election.

On the morning of the election there were 4 million dead people on U.S. voter rolls.

Although some states require some form of ID before voting, California, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming, and Washington, D.C. all require no identification before voting.