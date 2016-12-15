Elector: Clinton Supporters Threatened To Put A Bullet In My Head

A GOP Electoral College voter in Michigan claims that Hillary Clinton supporters sent him several death threats and threatened to shoot him in the head if he votes for Trump.

Mike Banerian says that he now fears for his life as the December 19 deadline looms for Electors to cast their vote for President.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

Mike says he has contacted police and was threatened to be shot in the head if he cast his vote for Trump.

Mike Banerian is a youth chair of the Michigan Republican Party and an official elector obligated to cast his electoral vote for President-elect Donald Trump.

Mike Banerian: I’ve been inundated with hundreds and hundreds of letters to my house and Facebook messages and some of those Facebook messages are death threats. I’ve had people threaten to put a bullet in the back of my mouth.

People saying to throw myself in front of a bus, sending me pictures of a noose. Saying if I don’t do the right thing that they’ll get me.

Mike has notified the Michigan police.

He said most of the threats were coming from blue states.

Via FOX Business Network: