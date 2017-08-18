Elite Banker Jumps From London Stock Exchange – Shouting ‘End Is Nigh’

A senior investment banker committed suicide from a 7th-floor balcony at the London Stock Exchange building on Tuesday, shouting an ominous warning to citizens.

The man – believed to be married and in his 40s – was pronounced dead at 10.10am by police. According to one of the witnesses at the building, he “ran along the walkway shouting and put one hand on the glass wall and jumped over it with both feet.”

“He didn’t even hesitate. He was screaming, ‘the end is nigh! Get out while you still can!'”

“It was awful.”

A another colleague, who described him as “one of the big wigs,” said:

“I came in this morning and there was a screen up in the reception lobby area and ambulances and police.

“There was an internal memo saying there had been an incident.

“The building has walkways on each floor and near the lifts, there is a gap and you can see all the way up and down.”

Telegraph reports: In a statement, the LSE said: “We can confirm an incident this morning where a London Stock Exchange Group colleague fell from an upper-floor balcony and died.

“The emergency services were called immediately and are dealing with the incident. We will continue to offer them every support and co-operation possible.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of our dear colleague. We would ask that the privacy of the family of the deceased be respected at this time.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 9.56am to reports of a person fallen from a height at Paternoster Square, EC4.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic, an ambulance crew and a motorbike responder. Sadly the patient was dead at the scene.”

A City of London Police spokesman said: ”We were called to the London Stock Exchange in Paternoster Square on Tuesday, 15 August at 9.58am to a report of a man who had fallen from an upper floor in the building to the ground.

“London Ambulance Service attended and the man was pronounced dead at 10.10am.

“The City of London Police is currently investigating the circumstances around the death and the incident is being treated as non-suspicious. We are now working to inform the man’s next of kin.”