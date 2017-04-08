Elite Pedo Ring: Top Democrat Sued For Decades Of Child Abuse

A lawsuit has been filed accusing Seattle Democrat mayor Ed Murray of child sexual abuse stretching back decades, as President Trump’s urgent investigation into the elite pedophile ring that has infiltrated Washington D.C. and politics nationwide continues taking down high-profile perpetrators.

Weeks after former mayor of Hubbard, Ohio (D) Richard Keenan admitted in court to raping a young child, the current mayor of Seattle is now also facing life behind bars.

Four victims have come forward, two of whom have been identified as Jeff Simpson and Lloyd Anderson. All four are accusing Mayor Ed Murray of being a predatory pedophile who repeatedly raped and molested them when they were minors.

Seattle Times reports that an anonymous 46-year-old Kent man sued Seattle Mayor Ed Murray on Thursday, claiming Murray “raped and molested him” over several years, beginning in 1986 when the man was a 15-year-old high-school dropout.

The lawsuit in King County Superior Court, filed under the man’s initials, “D.H.,” alleges Murray sexually abused the crack-cocaine addicted teen on numerous occasions for payments of $10 to $20.

“I have been dealing with this for over 30 years,” the man, now sober for a year, said in an interview with The Seattle Times. He said he was coming forward as part of a “healing process” after years of “the shame, the embarrassment, the guilt, the humiliation that I put myself through and that he put me through.”

[Attorney Suing Elite Pedophile Ring Shot Dead In Atlanta]

The man also said his father’s recent death freed him of a desire to keep the abuse secret.

His attorneys wrote in the complaint that their client’s actions were not politically motivated, KIRO7 reported. They said that D.H “believes that the public has a right to full information when a trusted official exploits a child.”

But the allegations against the Democrat mayor don’t stop there.

KIRO7 also reports that two other men said they knew Mayor Murray when they lived in a Portland, Oregon, center for troubled children.

Jeff Simpson and Lloyd Anderson accused Murray of abusing them in the 1980s and paying them for sex and said they’d be willing to testify about it, the Times said.

Simpson, 49, said Murray – who he had thought of as a father – raped him over several years, starting at age 13, and in later years, paid him.

“I would really like for him to admit it and to take responsibility,’ Simpson told two Times reporters who visited him in Portland.”

“I don’t necessarily think that he destroyed my life but I believe a lot of the problems I have stemmed from this.”

Simpson tried to bring a lawsuit against Murray in 2007, with Anderson’s support, but his lawyer withdrew from the case. In 2008, Simpson started calling media organizations and lawmakers in Olympia, saying Murray, then a state senator was a pedophile who had sexually abused him.

When the alleged abuse began, one of them reportedly talked with a social worker and detective. Simpson and Anderson raised the allegations a decade ago in calls to reporters and Washington state lawmakers, and they repeated them in recent interviews with the Times.