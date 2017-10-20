120 Elite Pedophiles Arrested & 84 Kids Rescued In Huge FBI Operation

120 pedophiles consisting of teachers, politicians and businessmen have been arrested in a huge FBI sting designed to stop child sex trafficking.

The coordinated operations which saw the rescue of 84 children, took place in Canada, the UK, Cambodia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Rt.com reports: The FBI announced the results of the 11th round of Operation Cross Country, which took place between October 12 and October 15, in a statement Wednesday.

The 120 child sex traffickers were arrested across the country during four days of operations in hotels, casinos, and truck stops, as well as on street corners and internet websites. Half of the total arrests were made in Georgia.

Among the 84 underage victims recovered by FBI-led task forces were an infant and her five-year-old sister in Denver. A family friend allegedly made a deal with an undercover agent to sell the children for sex for $600.

The individual has been arrested and Child Protective Services contacted.

“The threat of child sex trafficking is something the FBI works on every single day,” said Calvin Shivers, special agent in charge of the Denver Division.

“Operation Cross Country gives us the opportunity to shine a light on this threat and to educate the public.”

The FBI also released raw footage from the sting, offering a glimpse of the scale of operations, including a clip of an agent speaking to an alleged female victim from Russia.

Another case detailed by the FBI in El Paso was the recovery of a 16-year old female victim after an undercover agent responded to an online ad, arranging to meet a 21-year-old woman. The woman offered a fee of $200 to engage in sexual intercourse with her and another female, the 16-year-old victim.

The woman, and another female who drove the minor to the agent’s location, was arrested.

Operation Cross Country XI is part of the FBI’s Innocence Lost National Initiative launched in 2003. To date, the project has identified 6,500 children and locations, according to the FBI.