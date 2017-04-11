Eric Trump Confirms Ivanka Told POTUS To Bomb Syria

Eric Trump confirmed that President Trump’s decision to bomb a Syrian airbase to punish Assad for an alleged chemical weapons attack last week was ordered by his sister Ivanka, who said she was “heartbroken and outraged” by the scenes broadcast on CNN.

Trump’s son Eric, who has taken over the running of his father’s property empire with his brother, Donald Jnr, said: “It was horrible. These guys are savages and I’m glad he responded the way he responded.”

He added: “Ivanka is a mother of three kids and she has influence. I’m sure she said ‘listen, this is horrible stuff.’ My father will act in times like that.”

Eric Trump also sought to defend his father from accusations of hypocrisy regarding his changing stance on military intervention in Syria and Middle-East.

“And by the way, he was anti doing anything with Syria two years ago. Then a leader gasses their own people, women and children, at some point America is the global leader and the world’s superpower has to come forward and act and they did with a lot of support of our allies and I think that’s a great thing.”

Eric Trump rejected claims his father had acted impulsively after seeing the images, saying the President was “a great thinker, practical not impulsive.” He added: “I’m proud he took that action and believe me he thinks things through.”

The president’s son also sent a warning to Vladimir Putin that his father was “deeply committed” to building what could be the world’s largest ever peacetime military force as he is a “big believer” in Ronald Reagan’s philosophy of achieving “peace through strength.”

President Trump pledged to improve relations with Putin during his campaign for the White House, referring to the Russian president positively on several occasions, however since then he has been dogged by mainstream media allegations of collusion with the Kremlin.

Eric Trump said his father was merely arguing that the US should try to be “best friends with other superpowers” if that was possible and described allegations of links with the Russian regime as “ridiculous”.