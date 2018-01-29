Escort Shoots Washington Man In The Head Because He Was Bad At Oral Sex

A 36-year-old tech worker was shot twice in the head while performing oral sex on an escort in his North Everett, Washington home, because he was bad at cunnilingus.

21-year-old Marissa Wallen, who told police she shot the victim twice in the head because “he ate my pussy wrong“, then stole his wallet and gun, before running away.

Incredibly, the 36-year-old victim didn’t die.

Investigators arrested the suspect, 21-year-old Marissa Wallen on Tuesday. Probable cause documents confirm Wallen shot the victim while the two were engaged in sexual activity at his home.

“I was stunned on Tuesday when the first detective came to our door,” said Mark Barnum, who lives next door. “He said your neighbor was shot twice in the head.”

Kiro7 reports: The probable cause document said Wallen admitted to shooting her client in the back of the head, while he was performing oral sex on her, and that “she fired a second shot that struck him in the side of the face.”

Wallen “said that she then took his wallet [off] his night stand and fled the location, believing, he was dead on his bedroom floor,” according to the probable cause document.

The victim’s neighbor said he heard the 21-year-old escort’s gunfire.

“I heard what sounded like two or three taps coming from the wall,” Barnum said. “It was notable because we don’t usually hear anything.”

He said he thought the noise could have been a hammer at first, until he talked with detectives.

“It just kind of shocking to think perhaps that was maybe – maybe those were the shots. Maybe it was [the victim]. And I feel really badly that I was unable to help,” Barnum said.

An officer found the victim alive three days after the shooting.

During a welfare check, the officer found the victim “sitting up against a wall in the master bedroom… he had a lot of dried blood on his head and he was awake, but unresponsive,” the documents said.

A CT scan found two bullets still in the victim’s head.

Neighbors say he works in tech.

“He keeps to himself a lot, he’s got his computer stuff up there. He handles a lot of websites, IT security,” said Erik Buxton, another neighbor. “We’ll talk, he’s a nice guy.”

The 21-year-old escort is also accused of using the victim’s credit cards to rack up more than $10,000 dollars in charges after shooting him in the head.

Documents say the victim, “had been hiring female escorts and frequenting a strip club in Seattle, where he was bragging about how much money he earned and belongings he had at his house.”

“He liked to kind of flash his money a little bit. It’s what’s going to happen – you’re going to attract negative people along the way,” Buxton said.

But neighbors say they’re just glad he survived.

“He got a long hard road ahead of him, so I wish him well,” Barum said. “I’m just so glad that for him and his family that he’s going to pull through.”

A judge Wednesday said Wallen had warrants out for her arrest and a long string of failures to appear, and set her bail for $1 million.