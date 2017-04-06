ESPN Demote Black Female Host Over ‘Conservative Comments’

“Conservative” has become a dirty word in American mainstream media. ESPN are the latest media outlet to destroy the career of a star who dares to express conservative values, demoting Sage Steele from her position as host after a series of comments critical of leftists.

MSN report: Veteran basketball analyst Sage Steele, who has courted controversy with her conservative comments on social media, will be replaced by Michelle Beadle as host of “NBA Countdown” on both ESPN and ABC, the networks announced Tuesday.

Steele, 44, has been with the “Worldwide Leader in Sports” for a decade, but found herself in hot water recently as she weighed in on some hot button issues.

She took to Instagram in January to complain about crowds protesting President Trump’s travel ban.

“So THIS is why thousands of us dragged luggage nearly 2 miles to get to LAX, but still missed our flights,” she captioned a photo of a demonstrators at Los Angeles International Airport.

She also blasted NFL players who chose to kneel during the national anthem and cut short an interview with Arcade Fire’s Win Butler when he began to voice his political opinion after last year’s celebrity All-Star game.

In February, Steele, who is biracial, caused another stir when she shared her experiences with racism at a Christian forum in Tampa.

“The worst racism that I have received [as a biracial woman married to a white man], and I mean thousands and thousands over the years, is from black people, who in my mind thought would be the most accepting because there has been that experience,” she said during a conference on race at the Crossing Church. “But even as recent as the last couple of weeks, the words that I have had thrown at me I can’t repeat here, and it’s 99% from people with my skin color.”

Social media users, who have taken Steele to task over her conservative commentary, had a field day with her demotion.

“I guess ESPN was fed up with Sage Steele. Lord knows we are too,” tweeted @ceonelly.

“ Yeah I was finally done with Sage Steele when she complained about being “inconvenienced” by the protesters during the Muslim ban. #girlbye,” wrote @nikki2002h.