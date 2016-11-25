EU Declare ‘War’ On Russia – Putin Issues Statement

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a statement following comments made by European MEPs declaring a state of “war” against Russia.

MEPs in Strasbourg voted on a non-legislative resolution demanding that the EU “respond to information warfare by Russia“.

Russia-insider.com reports:

The laughable rubber-stamp parliament in Strasbourg, which the EU Politburo (EU Commission) created to fool people into thinking they were a democracy, has found something to occupy its time: passing a non-binding resolution deploring the heinous Russian propaganda coming from outlets such as RT and Sputnik. (Non-binding, since that’s the only kind of resolution the impotent parliament can pass – it’s not empowered to originate its own legislation.)

A series of irrelevant nutjobs mostly from neurotic eastern European states suffering from chronic National Identity Disorder, proceeded to lecture the chamber on the wiles of Russia and its nefarious English language propaganda organs.

Obviously these sycophants are trembling now that Donald Trump is poised to overturn the political status quo on which they have staked their mediocre careers. This is their way lashing out – a knee-jerk, pointless spasm of angry imbecility.

Still, not to take such a provocation lightly, the Russian government responded in characteristically measured fashion.

Vladimir Putin leveled a gentlemanly rebuke at the sorry legislators for their abandonment of principles of free and democratic exchange of information.

He also found a moment to congratulate Russia’s English language media on their fine work in proving a thorn in the dishonest Eurocrats’ side.