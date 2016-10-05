The European Union Is Dripping With Occult Symbolism

There is so much occult symbolism in the European Union it is impossible to believe it is an accident. The question is just how deeply do they mean it? Is it evidence of Satanic, Occultic and/or Masonic influence, or is it simply a series of coincidences combined with ‘artistic license’ running riot?

Is it fanciful and pretentious but ultimately harmless, or is it a sign that the New World Order has been in control of the EU since it’s very beginning? Let’s take in the evidence.

1. The EU Parliament Building

redgreenalliance.com reports:

The European Parliament building (the Louise-Weisse-Building) in Strasbourg (France) appears to be modelled on the famous depictions of the Tower of Babel, although this is denied. One has to wonder why the EU, with vast amounts of experts and an unlimited (taxpayer) budget, decided to construct a building which they must surely have known would draw such comparisons. The Tower of Babel is essentially a story of man’s defiance of God’s plans, and a symbol of oppressive tyrannical rule where false idol worship flourished and its cruel leader Nimrod tried to turn his people away from God and make them dependent upon him.

So let’s go even further down this particular rabbit-hole and you can draw your own conclusions. As you are reading, whatever your religious persuasion (or indeed if you are an atheist) – bear in mind that you are looking from the perspective of what the architect and the people who commissioned the architect believe and are trying to signify.

So it is irrelevant what you personally believe in, what is important is to understand the mindset and belief system of those behind it.

2. The Story of Nimrod and the Tower of Babel

Nimrod was said to be the first king after the Flood, and his story features in numerous texts of ancient cultures including Hebrew, Islamic, Greek and Kabbalah. Central to his vast realm was Babylon (Babel). Babel was unique in that it was a place of unity of humankind, where people emigrated to from the East, and all people spoke the same language.

Babel, as you know, entered popular English understanding as the derivative word “babble” which means someone is speaking with clear intent to communicate something but it sounds like unintelligible gibberish.

Nimrod’s story is unique in that he was famous for his tyrannical rule including his attempt to eradicate all religions, and place himself above God by making the people reliant upon him. He famous built a tower, the Tower of Babel, which was meant to be so high as to provide safety from another flood (some versions), or to be ‘equal’ with God as a monument to the work of the Builders rather than a monument to God – “its top should be in the heavens”.

The Midrash (Jewish) version of the story even adds that the builders of the Tower said:

“God has no right to choose the upper world for Himself, and to leave the lower world to us; therefore we will build us a tower, with an idol on the top holding a sword, so that it may appear as if we intended to war with God”.

In punishment, God gave the peoples a multitude of languages. This caused a great “confusion” (derivative “Babel” in Hebrew). In differing interpretations, the Tower was destroyed, or its building was incomplete because the peoples migrated because they could no longer communicate; each one given a separate language.

All well and good so far. Here is the Biblical interpretation:

In Genesis 9:1, God told the humans to fill the earth.

“And God blessed Noah and his sons and said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply, and fill the earth.”

But as usual, people don’t like God’s plans, but prefer their own. So they decided, against God’s wishes, to stay in one area.

They said, “Come, let us build for ourselves a city, and a tower whose top will reach into heaven, and let us make for ourselves a name, otherwise we will be scattered abroad over the face of the whole earth.”.

They wanted to stay in one area against God’s wishes (which, seemingly they knew God’s wishes, because they specifically tried to avoid scattering across the earth.)

Not only this, but a much greater sin is involved here. Notice they also said “let us make for ourselves a name.” A name for who? All the other humans are in one spot, so what foreign country are they trying to impress? Not any foreign country, but God. In an act of arrogance against God, they built a very high tower to “make for ourselves a name” and refuse his wishes of migrating to other parts of the earth.

So God effectively forced a migration, by giving them all different languages.

3. The 1992 EU Propaganda Poster

This 1992 poster was commissioned and widely circulated at great expense. Note that it was long before the completion of the ‘EuroBabel Tower’. So could this mean the design and appearance of the Tower was already conceived long before being commissioned?

Eventually, Christian groups and others complained about the symbolism and it was withdrawn. But the poster was created, and probably to a very specific brief, and like all EU matters – probably went through committees and sub-committees to pass it off, probably at massive expense.

The motto “Europe: Many Tongues, One Voice” – the dispersed people of Babylon, returning to rebuild the Tower of Babel. With technology and modern advancement, they are now united in one voice. Many tongues, one voice – this could be the motto of a future New World Order, for this is what Globalism wishes to achieve: uniformity (one Government, religion, currency, even language).

The building – as you can see it is still being constructed. This is symbolised by the workers with their bricks and tools, and the crane. This is clearly identical to the Breugel painting of the Tower of Babel, and the unfinished design of the EU Parliament building. Who can deny with the motto and image, that the artist was recreating the Tower of Babel?

The adults – look closely, all the adults have block heads and bodies. This and the ‘architects’ nearby – symbolise these people have been fashioned into building blocks. Given they are celebrating and invested in the building of the tower, this could mean they have been conditioned or brainwashed into the project and all that it symbolises.

The baby – the above point is emphasised by the baby in the picture; the only person who does not have a block-head. This could symbolise that babies are innocent and have not yet been brainwashed / fashioned like the adults. Their thinking and outlook has not yet been ‘fashioned’ by societies ‘architects’. This could be a point about education of the masses leading to acceptance of the EU project. And we have all read numerous stories of how the EU repeatedly tries to get into the UK education system to create new generations which are pro-EU. To this extent they have been very successful – with people under 40 in favour of full EU membership, increasing the younger they become. People over 40 are more likely to vote ‘Leave’ the older they get.

The book – though hard to make out, the book in the bottom right hand corner says “Un Niveau Seuil“, translated from French appears to mean “A Threshold Level”. What could this mean? A threshold level usually means a minimum level for something to reach, before it can change into something else (say in chemistry or physics), or a point beyond which something cannot be reversed? I could find little to shed light on this aspect, but clearly the book and its placement in the picture (and attempt to minimise it in a corner) is symbolic of something to somebody who commissioned it.

The tools – these could be symbolic of Freemasonry influence. Freemasonry is based around themes of building, it is steeped in occult and symbolism, and the idea of the Great Architect and what he is trying to construct. Without going too far down this path, it is worth looking at what other have written about the masonic influences in the EU, their support and cooperation with the Elites, and their support for the mass Muslim immigration. There have even been meetings of atheists, humanists and Freemasons, which religious leaders have found concerning and some feel is a drive towards secularisation of Europe. All of this fits with the Tower of Babel story analysis above.

The inverted stars – AKA reversed pentagrams – the main objection leading to the withdrawal of this poster was the inverted stars, which is what 95% of the people who objected to this posted were concerned about. The artists went too far and was too obvious in this regard, and it is hard to pass off as anything other than Satanic. Its placement above the EU building is like the worship of the people of Babylon, not of God but of themselves (which is essentially what Satanism is about). But there is a further Satanic connection which is also undeniable, along with clear Masonic influence. Take a look:

Pictured above to the left is the “reverse” of the “Great Seal of the United States“. I have shown the letters A, S, N, O, M circled with the points of an inverted pentagram pointing to them. The letters A, S, N, O, M can be arranged to spell the word “mason”. It is a fairly well known conspiracy theory that Freemasons designed the Great Seal and secretly hid the letters of the word “MASON” in it in this way. Coincidence? pull the other one.

People who support this theory usually say that if you draw a six pointed “Star of David” over the Great Seal using the triangle around the “Eye of Providence” as the top point of the star, the remaining five points of the star will point to the letters A, S, N, O, M. What is not well known is that the inverted pentagram shown with its points pointing to the circled letters is virtually identical to the inverted pentagrams shown on the Louise Weiss building construction poster. The stars on the poster are oddly shaped, and it is very suspicious that they are virtually identical to the one shown drawn over the reverse of the Great Seal.

The Great Seal is of course famous for it’s ‘all seeing eye‘ which is an Illuminati symbol that now crops up in pop culture EVERYWHERE. And let’s not forget the Latin inscription: “Novus Ordo Seclorum” – A ‘new order of the ages’, or… New World Order. Oh wait… isn’t it very interesting that this is yet another wide-bodied building, of bricks (favourite Masonic symbol) – and it too is unfinished.

The motto “Many languages, one voice” is similar to the inscription on the front of the Great Seal “E Pluribus Unum“, which translates to “out of many, one”. Another coincidence.

The ‘crown of stars’ – OK bear with me, non-Christians. Revelations 12:1 “And a great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed in the sun, with the moon under her feet and a crown of twelve stars on her head.“.

Isn’t it odd that the EU has a circle (crown?) of 12 stars? Isn’t it coincidental this is placed on top of the Babel poster (one obscured by the building), much like a crown? much like the all-seeing eye of the Great Seal is placed above the unfinished pyramid?

But what of the Satanic shape of the star? it is clearly the Goat of Mendez AKA Baphomet (the inverted star pointing ‘down’) which is supposed to be opposite of The Lamb (normal star pointing ‘up’). It matches PERFECTLY. As does the Great Seal star pointing to the word ‘mason’, it must be pointed out (if you are slow to keep up).

666 and 13 – Although not in the poster, its worth mentioning the EU Parliament has 679 seats in its main chamber. That is 666, plus 13. What is not widely known is that seat 666 is permanently kept empty (they are all numbered and designated). 13 is a number long associated with the occult and Satanism, often taken to mean ‘rebellion’ (against God, for example). Also note that in the Great Seal, the pyramid has 13 layers of bricks. And you will never guess – the Babel poster has (including the base) 13 levels. Count them. Again, you can write this off as all coincidence, but ask yourself at what point does this approach become cognitive dissonance and a refusal to see the balance of evidence for what it is pointing towards? But of course, the fact 679 is 666 + 13 (the two most famous numbers associated with evil) – is purely coincidental, right?

You can chalk all these things up as coincidence if you want, but why would you? If you are rejecting it, check your emotions, is it because you find it instinctively disturbing? I am not asking you to believe in any of this stuff, just that other people (the people who rule us) do believe it.

And if THEY believe it, what does this TRULY mean for the direction of Europe, the future of the world, and the outcome for you and your family?

Can you see the resemblance? Do you still think it is a coincidence?