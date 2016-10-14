Was Tianjin Explosion In China Caused By A Mini Nuke?

The 2015 Tianjin explosion in China was not a result of chemical fire as was officially reported.

There is evidence China’s largest and deadliest chemical accident which killed over 170 people last year at a container storage station in the port of Tianjin was caused by a mini nuclear bomb.

The cause of the blast was initially blamed on firecrackers going off in the vicinity and was later changed to faulty explosives stored at a chemical factory.

After a long period of media censorship and a thorough investigation, Chinese officials determined the cause of the explosions to be an overheated container of dry nitrocellulose and put the blame on hundreds of corrupt officials.

New evidence suggests that mini nukes do exist and are being used around the world in places like Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Haiti and China and their after-effects are similar to what happened in New York on 9/11.

Veterans Today reports:

Sometimes we like to move fast on a breaking story to beat mainstream news with all their money and manpower. And at other times our sixth sense kicks in, telling us to lay back a bit, study the early reporting for clues as to what is NOT being reported, and activate one of our specialty major investigation teams.

We unfortunately had more activity on our airline crash team in the last year or so, where those teams are weighted with senior pilots and crash investigators, mostly through long time contacts. When we get into mini-nuke investigations the list grows much shorter as there are fewer of those folks around.

As you will quickly learn below, if you do not know what to look for and have some depth in the scary science of what make various things go boom, and the trail left behind to tell you what it was, then having the evidence in front of you is of no consequence.

We have added more technical material than usual for a general audience as this piece had to also be written for weapons and explosive experts around the world, as they will catch onto this game very fast. Fortunately explosives are an intensively studied field with massive amounts of testing and data collected. The people who look at this stuff in their profession have to be walking encyclopedias of the past research so they can spot a tiny clue in a photo of massive destruction.

We have stepped up to the plate to do this because we have the ability and for the reason I gave Dr. Jim Walsh of MIT’s Securities Studies Program. On a recent Press TV The Debate show on the anniversary of the Nagasaki bombing, I had planned to plug mini-nukes once again as the elephant in the living room of terror threats that the world now faces.

It is also one where there is a total security, media and academic institutional stand down on warning the public about any of this as more than a few countries have and are using these. That group does not include Veterans Today and it never will.

We feel we have a duty to push exposing this threat until the public wakes up that if they don’t get off their butts and start screaming you are going to see more of these happening. We have warned that doing nothing would only embolden those doing this, and we were right.

So I dedicate this article today to “expert” Mr. Walsh who was upset by my mention of the mini-nuke threat to the point of attacking it saying,

“I think this idea that there has been testing of mini-nukes around the world is crazy conspiracy talk. No serious person believes this… there is a test ban treaty that has monitoring testing posts all around the world designed to detect nuclear explosions associated with testing, they have never turned up any of this. I know of no serious person who believes that.”

My context of course, which I am sure Walsh understood, was not in formal testing, but “live” testing…as in on people and targets to demonstrate what they can do and to send a message to someone(s)…and yes…to terrorize people. So Mr. Walsh, excuse me if we don’t consider you and your buddies “serious people” as with you protecting us we are in sad shape. And speaking of that, you and your crowd need to shape up or ship out, sir… Jim W. Dean

[ Update: We have a followup article showing a frame by frame analysis of the explosion video. ]

Two weeks ago a devastating explosion took place in the port city of Tianjin, China. Official reports claimed a chemical storage facility had caught fire and exploded. Mobile phone footage taken by residents showed an enormous blast and fireball.

Within days, aerial photos revealed the stunning extent of the damage. A steaming black crater marks ground zero, while the apocalyptic surrounding landscape is charred and flattened. Rows of burnt-out cars and twisted shipping containers stretch into the distance on all sides.

The total burned area spans 20,000 square meters and continues to be dangerous—more explosions were reported by Chinese authorities on the 15th of August. Residents within a 3-mile radius have been relocated; at least 85 victims of the accident have been reported dead.

We were immediately suspicious, such huge explosions have to be viewed with suspicion these days when tactical nuclear weapons can and are used with alarming frequency – 9-11, The Khobar Towers, the Haiti Earthquake and most recently, air dropped on Yemen.

The mobile phone as radiation detector

The key clue that allowed us to identify the use of a nuke in Yemen was the presence of scintillating pixels – white dots that flashed on and off briefly in the mobile phone videos of the explosion. The CCD imaging sensor within the camera phone is being struck by radiation thus causing a pixel to overload and appear white; in this way a mobile phone can serve double duty as a crude but effective radiation detector.

When the Tianjin blast occurred I immediately looked at the mobile phone footage of the blast and tried to find scintillating pixels; I couldn’t find any, but the huge white hot fireball and sheer size of the blast effect apparent in the footage (shaken buildings, breaking windows etc.) certainly didn’t feel like a conventional explosion to my relatively untrained eyes.

It was actually VT Contributor and expert on all things nuclear, Jeff Smith who taught us about scintillating pixels and the use of a mobile phone camera to detect radiation; therefore I consulted him about the lack of scintillation in the Tianjin footage:

Scintillation is based on the distance from the blast. The farther you get away from the blast the less neutron exposure you get. CCD Cameras will detect scintillation but only at high levels. They are not sensitive to far field radiation patterns. All CCD cameras were too far away to be sensitive enough to show scintillation properly.

So you have to look at the white out in the centre of the photo. This is where the brightness is so great that it overloads the ccd pickup chip causing a clipping effect. The fact that the fireball was whited out or clipped indicates that the colour temperature was over 4,000 degrees C. Only achievable in a nuclear blast. The cameras auto gain circuit clips the video level for being too bright so you get a white out on the screen.

No scintillation but a clear piece of evidence indicating a nuclear explosion in the form of the huge white fireball – once again, mobile phone footage proves useful in deciphering the truth.

The parking lots full of toasted cars

As reports and images became available, we studied them carefully for evidence of the use of a nuclear weapon and sadly, it was not long before we found it – the first big clue coming with the pictures of the thousands of toasted cars that looked eerily like those seen on 9-11.

While a layman like myself can recognise the overall similarity, it takes an expert to fully analyse the evidence contained in the pictures; luckily, at VT we have such an expert in the erstwhile Jeff Smith who provided the following analysis:

Normal people are not trained in what to look at so they simply ignore the obvious. However, once you see enough explosions like this you begin to spot the artefacts in the photos real fast. Unfortunately all of these people that know this stuff usually work for the government. Just like I did.

The big clue is in the ash produced and the exploding radiators on the cars. They show the radiation and the blast patterns the best. All melted rubber, glass, and aluminium but no melted steel? This tells you it is from radiation and not from a gasoline fire. Temps between 1500 degrees C for melting aluminium and less than 3,000 degrees C for melting steel. Everything organic ashes below 450 degrees C.

This had a plasma fireball that was over 4,000C! Only a nuke can do that. The clue is in the white ash leftover from the thermal blast.

A. The fuel tanks did not explode.

B. The rubber tires were ashed not burned see the white powder residue around the cars.

C. The radiators are all gone; indicating Freon explosions.

D. All the glass is ashed or melted; also the the glass was blown out not in.

E. All new white cars show extreme effects from very high temperature heating. The paint is badly damaged due to a very high oxidation rate effect.

F. Silicone rubber tires ash at 500 degrees centigrade. Glass ashes at 1500 degrees centigrade. Gasoline at 250 degrees centigrade. Tires melted but no gas tank explosions; just like on 911.

G. Yellow Volkswagen Beetle cars untouched due to location indicating radiation shielding from a nearby building. Just like on 911….

H. Finally and most important is all of the nano particle sized ash on the ground everywhere. Purple haze in photo is an indication of toxic levels of the gases fluorine, chlorine and sodium.

Conclusion; The damage to the cars was produced by neutron radiation damage and not by conventional explosives or a fuel-air explosion. The distance from ground zero is too great for a standard blast to melt the glass and tires. Also the cars fuel tanks were shielded from the heat of the ignition source.

Read More: The melted radiators and the role of …

By Ian Greenhalgh / Veterans Today