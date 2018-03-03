Ex CIA Chief John Brennan Calls Trump ‘Unstable, Inept, Inexperienced & Unethical’

March 3, 2018

John Brennan has expressed his “deep worry and concern” about America’s leadership and its national security, because President Donald Trump is “unstable, inept, inexperienced, and also unethical.”

In an interview with MSNBC on Friday the former CIA director said he believed Trump was “ill-prepared” to discharge the duties of commander-in-chief, especially when it concerned international issues.

He said: “It is no secret to anybody that Donald Trump was very ill prepared and inexperienced in terms of dealing with matters that a head of state needs to deal with, head of government, and I think this is now coming to roost”

Press TV reports: Brennan said he was rattled by Trump’s Twitter attack against Alec Baldwin over the actor’s portrayal of the president on television, which came at a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin boasted of his nation’s nuclear capabilities.

The Russian president told lawmakers this week that new intercontinental ballistic missiles developed by the country could hit any target in the world.

“When I hear what Vladimir Putin was saying about the nuclear capabilities he has [and] then the president of the United States is tweeting about Alec Baldwin this morning, I mean, where is your sense of priorities?” the former CIA director asked.

“Our country needs to have confidence that we’re going to be able to deal with Mr. Putin, who is flexing his muscles once again on the military front, that we can deal with North Korea, that we can deal with these issues,” he said.

“And if we have somebody in the Oval Office who is unstable, inept, inexperienced, and also unethical – we really have rough waters ahead.”

