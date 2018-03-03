Ex CIA Chief John Brennan Calls Trump ‘Unstable, Inept, Inexperienced & Unethical’

John Brennan has expressed his “deep worry and concern” about America’s leadership and its national security, because President Donald Trump is “unstable, inept, inexperienced, and also unethical.”

In an interview with MSNBC on Friday the former CIA director said he believed Trump was “ill-prepared” to discharge the duties of commander-in-chief, especially when it concerned international issues.

He said: “It is no secret to anybody that Donald Trump was very ill prepared and inexperienced in terms of dealing with matters that a head of state needs to deal with, head of government, and I think this is now coming to roost”

“Trump is ill prepared and it’s coming to roost” – Fmr CIA Dir @JohnBrennan on the future of national security w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/7SqTOEgm4j — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) March 2, 2018

Press TV reports: Brennan said he was rattled by Trump’s Twitter attack against Alec Baldwin over the actor’s portrayal of the president on television, which came at a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin boasted of his nation’s nuclear capabilities.

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

The Russian president told lawmakers this week that new intercontinental ballistic missiles developed by the country could hit any target in the world.

“When I hear what Vladimir Putin was saying about the nuclear capabilities he has [and] then the president of the United States is tweeting about Alec Baldwin this morning, I mean, where is your sense of priorities?” the former CIA director asked.

“Our country needs to have confidence that we’re going to be able to deal with Mr. Putin, who is flexing his muscles once again on the military front, that we can deal with North Korea, that we can deal with these issues,” he said.

“And if we have somebody in the Oval Office who is unstable, inept, inexperienced, and also unethical – we really have rough waters ahead.”