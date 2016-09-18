Ex-Haitian Senate President Accuses Bill Clinton Of Bribery

The former Haitian Senate President, Bernard Sansaricq, told a crowd of Trump supporters on Friday that Former President Bill Clinton tried to bribe him into supporting regime change.

He also accuses the Clinton Foundation of withholding billions of dollars in charity donations for Haiti following the 2010 earthquake.

The Daily Caller reports:

Speaking at a Trump campaign event in Little Haiti, Sansaricq explained that he became president of the Senate in 1994, a year during which the Clinton presidency attempted to oust the oppressive military regime in Haiti by threat of invasion. Sansaricq said that in order to try to “appease” him at the time, Clinton sent Bill Richardson, a former U.S. Representative of New Mexico.

Sansaricq said he spoke with Richardson for four hours during the visit in an attempt to persuade him not to invade Haiti, asking him to “take the message back to President Clinton.”

A week later, the American embassy sent an anonymous messenger back to Sansaricq, who allegedly told him that if he “sided” with Bill Clinton in the invasion, he would become “the richest man in Haiti.”

Sansaricq said he declined the offer because he “loves [his] country.” He added that a week later, by executive order, President Clinton revoked his visa. Sansaricq, who ran for a House seat in 2012, said he was a U.S. resident at the time and that he is now a citizen.

In addition to these allegations, Sansaricq claimed that the Clinton Foundation withheld billions of dollars of donations from Haiti following the 2010 earthquake and called upon the charity to “disclose the audit of all the money.”

It’s not clear whether these claims are grounded in truth. The Clinton Foundation raised more than $30 million for Haiti relief projects, although some have claimed that “too little” was accomplished with the donated money and that certain projects — including the construction of several luxury hotels — have helped Haiti’s wealthy elites more than its poor.

Bill Clinton, along with the Clinton Foundation, have not yet responded to Sansaricq’s allegations.