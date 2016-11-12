Exams Cancelled For Students ‘Traumatized’ Over Trump’s Election

American college campuses are currently freaking out over the prospect of a Trump presidency.

Professors and administrators have cancelled exams and sent messages of support to students who have been left ‘traumatized’ by the election results.

Reason reports:

A University of Michigan psychology professor delayed an exam until next week and wished students good fortune during this “tumultuous time.” Some Columbia University professors postponed midterms as well. A University of Connecticut professor excused students from attending class. And at Yale University, one professor decided to make an upcoming exam optional.

Administrators were quick to reassure students that universities offer myriad counseling options.

“This election has been unusual in that specific statements were made about various groups of people who often feel marginalized and unsafe,” wrote Northwestern University Vice President Patricia Telles-Irvin in a campuswide email. “Partisan, inflammatory statements unfortunately seem to be part of modern campaign rhetoric, but they cause real wounds. As we move beyond a divisive election, we therefore recognize the need for healing of those wounds. With this in mind, we want to extend support to those students who are experiencing difficulty at this time.”

Students, predictably, were apoplectic. Cornell University students held a “cry-in.” Loyola University and Byrn Mawr College students demanded the cancelling of classes, citing exhaustion, depression, and safety concerns, Campus Reform reported:

“A Trump election directly endangers the lives of all students at Bryn Mawr College that are people of color, lgbtqa+, non-Christian, and female,” a signee of the Bryn Mawr petition claimed. “If Trump wins, it’s not only a question of self care but personal safety.”

I don’t blame students for being really, really upset about Trump’s win. I know plenty of mentally stable, not-at-all-coddled people who were similarly upset. But they all still went in to work on Wednesday. Life goes on.