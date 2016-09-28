Exorcists In Demand As Demonic Possessions Rise

There is a huge demand for exorcists in US and Italy as more people dabble in the occult and Satanism according to the Catholic Church.

The demand to exorcise evil spirits and demons from possessed souls has never been higher and experts say there is an urgent need to find a solution.

RT.com reports:

“The lack of exorcists is a real emergency. There is a pastoral emergency as a result of a significant increase in the number of diabolical possessions that exorcist priests are confronting,” Valter Cascioli, a psychologist and scientific consultant to the International Association of Exorcists, which is endorsed by the Vatican, told the Italian La Stampa newspaper.

“The number of people who take part in occult and satanic practices, which lead to serious physical, psychological and spiritual damages, is constantly rising,” he added.

It’s young people who are particularly at risk, Cascioli also said, as they use the internet a lot.

“It is dangerous to underestimate a phenomenon that is caused by the direct actions of the devil, but also by a decline in faith and values.”

What the #hell!? #SatanicTemple opens HQs in #Salem, home town of #witch trials #satanists #baphomet #unitedstates #USA A video posted by RT (@rt) on Sep 24, 2016 at 1:11pm PDT

So, how do we cast the Devil out of our kids?

Literally, Cascioli says. He is urging for colleges or a university to be set up specifically to educate exorcists.

“There doesn’t exist a training institution at university level. We need an interdisciplinary approach in which science collaborates with religion, and psychiatrists work with demonologists and exorcists,” he said.

While Cascioli insists that demonic possessions are on the rise, he admits that they are about a hundred times less frequent than they seem to be – the remaining 99 percent are down-to-earth psychological issues.

#thesatanictemple is rolling out extra-curricular clubs across the U.S.! A video posted by RT (@rt) on Aug 1, 2016 at 10:58am PDT

What are the symptoms of being possessed by a demon, then?

Things like vomiting metal objects, speaking in dead languages like Aramaic, ancient Greek and Latin, and reacting violently to “prayers of liberation” and to holy water. That is according to Father Ildebrando Di Fulvio, exorcist for the diocese of Frosinone, a town south of Rome, as cited by The Telegraph.

The Italian experts’ concerns are echoed in the US. Two of America’s top exorcists, Father Gary Thoma and Father Vincent Lampert, told The Telegraph that a surge in ‘pagan practices,’ failures in mental health care, and a spiritual void all add up to the situation.

“We’re gaining all sorts of knowledge, but there’s still that emptiness within us that is being filled with addictive behavior such as drugs and pornography. The decline in faith goes hand in hand with the rise in evil,” said Father Lampert, of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

“I am a full-time pastor and this is a very intense ministry. Almost every free night that I have is taken up with exorcisms,” Father Thomas, the official exorcist of the diocese of San Jose in northern California, told The Telegraph.

—

Pope Francis performs exorcism:

Kj Johnson YouTube video:

POPE Francis has reportedly been captured on video performing an exorcism in St Peter’s Square.

The astonishing footage, taken immediately after Pentecostal mass last Sunday, shows the Pontiff approach the second of two wheelchair bound people, whose face is pixelled out.

After a priest leans across the boy or young man to tell Francis something, the Pope’s expression becomes more serious, the voice-over notes. He then grips the top of the subject’s head firmly and is seen pushing him down into his wheel chair. As this is happening the Pontiff recites an intense prayer, and the boy’s mouth drops wide open and he exhales sharply, Italian press reports added this morning.

Francis’s usual smile then returns and he continues with the traditional — and more gentle — Sunday greetings for sick or disabled visitors to St Peter’s.

The Argentine Pope has made it quite clear since his election that he believes the Devil, whom refers to as “the Enemy” and “The Prince of this World” is a real force that needs to be fought constantly.

La Repubblica quotes an exorcism expert has saying: “It was a prayer of liberation from evil or even a real exorcism.”