Explorers Discover Real Noah’s Ark In Turkey

A team of explorers have found what they say is evidence of the existence of Noah’s Ark, hidden beneath volcanic debris on Mount Aratat in Turkey.

A documentary team following the Noah’s Ark Ministries International team, say that researchers discovered pieces of wood that originate from a structure said to date back 4,800 years which they say was found 13,000 feet above sea level.

Disclose.tv reports: Filmmaker Yeung Wing-Cheung helped in the discovery of the remains of what is said to be Noahâ€™s Ark. He said that they were 99.9% sure that that is what the remains of wood are that have been found. He went on to say that inside the structure it has been partitioned off into different spaces and said that they think that the structure made of wood that they entered is the structure that was recorded in historical accounts as being Noahâ€™s Ark.

WOODEN STRUCTURES FOUND ON MOUNT ARARAT UNDER SNOW

The structure of wood was found on Mount Ararat and Panda Lee, another of the team’s members said that they saw a structure that had been made with plank-like timber. Each of the planks was around eight inches in width and there were tenons, which were said to be proof of an ancient construction that was made before metal nails came into use.

It was said that they had walked 100 meters to another site and could see many wooden fragments that had been broken and which had been embedded in a glacier. Some of them were said to be around 20 meters in length.

Many people have said that there has not been any evidence that a great flood had occurred, not to mention a giant boat of wood having been made.

The team did say that the wooden structure had many compartments inside and it included a lot of wooden beams. It was said that they also found wooden walls along with doors, staircases and some basic nails.

SKEPTICS BELIEVE GEOLOGICAL EVIDENCE WOULD HAVE BEEN FOUND ALREADY

However, many people still remain unconvinced that what they have found is, in fact, the Ark built by Noah.

An archaeologist from Britain said that there had not been proof of a flood and certainly not of a big boat being made that would be capable of holding two of every kind of animal.

He went on to say that if such a flood had occurred that would have been capable of lifting a huge wooden boat four kilometers up a mountain more than 4,800 years ago, there would be some substantial geological evidence of that flood and up to now, it has not been found.

The Ark was said to have been built by Noah, who God had spared, along with his family and two of every animal. It was said that God had given Noah the instructions to build the great Ark and that seven days before the flood that destroyed the earth, God had told Noah to seek refuge in the Ark along with the animals and his family.

The story revealed that the Ark was afloat for 150 days before coming to rest on Mount Ararat as the waters receded. People have been searching for Noahâ€™s Ark since 275 to 339 CE and up to the present day.

Up to now despite many expeditions, there has not been any evidence of a flood or of the Ark.

It was said that the many challenges that would have been associated with housing two of each animal along with plants and Noah and his family would have made the building of such an ark impossible.