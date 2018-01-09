Facebook Ban Child Trafficking Campaigner

Facebook has begun maliciously targeting a respected child trafficking campaigner, stoping him from raising awareness on the issue by silencing his voice on their platform.

Rob Waterlander has campaigned for many years to get effective action tackling International Child Trafficking.

His Organisation, www.Childrenontour.org campaigns to raise awareness and develop action to close loopholes in the International Airline “Unaccompanied Minor” (UM) scheme. While it works well for legitimate child transit, a shocking lack of safeguards leaves the system wide-open to abuse.

Rob is not a wild-eyed conspiracist making crazy accusations. He is a sober professional who encountered these issues in the course of his own duties working in Airport Operations.

NOW, he finds himself directly targeted by Facebook!

Every time he provides the link to his organisation, his post is marked as “spam” and hidden from view by Facebook. Neither Rob, nor the person he has posted to, can make the post-re-appear.

He is now forced to include spaces to break up the link, as the only way he can share that information from his own Facebook account of many years good standing.

Yet the link itself can be freely posted by anybody else! Rob is being directly targeted to deny him the ability to effectively speak and provide information about his crucial campaign.

Rob Waterlander is not alone. 1000’s of Facebook users have posts removed, or receive bans from posting on groups, or even from posting at all. Yet not a single word of explanation is ever forthcoming. Facebook keeping its users ignorant of what they are doing that is supposed to be causing “offense”. This is a deliberate tactic to maintain a wall of silence so they cannot be challenged on the specific of their judgements. Facebook fears transparency and scrutiny.

As #Pedogate pressure builds, on the back of President Trump’s historic 21st December Executive Order targeting “Human Traffickers and Corrupt Persons”, it is clear alarm is building through the globalist cabal that their network of perversion and control threatens to be exposed, bringing ruin to them all.

Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook are rushing to assist, by brazenly chilling and censoring on a level never seen before. Just this weekend, truth-speaking legend David Icke has had his page, with 700,000 followers, deleted out of existence, as Your News Wire reported.

Children on Tour highlights the issues with the Unaccompanied Minors system and petitions key decision makers within the industry to lobby for effective safeguards to be brought in, that could cut International Child Trafficking significantly.

They also have a completed Film Script detailing the issues “Unaccompanied Minor”, that won the 2015 Moondance International Film Festival in the Feature Screenplay category. They are actively seeking a producer to get the movie made and on the screens.

This is a serious organisation making significant strides. Yet Facebooks response is to personally target its founder and seek to forbid him mentioning on its social network….

THAT CHILDREN ON TOUR EXISTS AT ALL!

Serious concern is already developing about how Rob is being treated. The University of Leiden has set up a blog specifically to talk about the issues Rob has raised. Could this serious academic interest be why he has suddenly been targeted for Facebook censorship? The blog has only just gone live in the last 24 hours. Does Facebook not want this publicised?

Rob Waterlander deserves the support of all concerned activists around the world, to defy this crude censorship and ensure that this message gets heard. Then pressure can build to make sure all of these children can be protected.

Your News Wire asks all our readers to check out and share www.childrenontour.org

We also ask you look out for, and support, other voices being repressed.

The Technocrats, and their front-man, Mark Zuckerberg, look to clamp down on what can be said, and are using Soft AI to choose whose voice gets magnified and whose gets silenced based on what suits Facebooks OWN Agenda.

The implicit message is clear: that those who value free speech must use it!

Or they will find it has been, to all effective purposes, stolen by the algorithm…