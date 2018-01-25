Facebook Teams Up With Deep State To Purge Independent Media

Facebook has launched all-out war against independent media by publicly joining forces with the Deep State, who wish to take total control of our lives.

Last year saw the globalist tech agenda take major grievous blows as Britons voted for Brexit and Americans voted for Trump.

In both instances the Deep State and Facebook had worked hand-in-hand to pump out their globalists narratives, pro-Remain in the EU and pro-Hillary Clinton in the U.S.

People refused to buy the narrative and sought out each other’s point of view instead. Facebook could censor Alex Jones, InfoWars, Tommy Robinson, Katy Hopkins, Paul Joseph Watson, and groups like “Labour Leave” as much as they liked – people were still going directly to the sources and sharing them anyway.

The result was the ruination of media campaigns, costing up to $2 billion in the case in Clinton, demolished by ordinary people talking common sense to each other. And in the case of the UK, bloody mindedly sticking two fingers up to the State and not giving a damn. Stuff yer Project Fear! BREXIT all the way, and we will see our Brexit day!

Since this glorious victory for patriotism, the badly wounded technocrat beast has licked its wounds and striven to retake control.

Now, a year after the inauguration of Trump, we can start to see the shape of how they think they can get a way with locking social media down.

In a series of blog posts on 22nd January 2018, Facebook executives have genuflected with apologies just in time for the start of the Davos globalist jamboree, as reported in the Daily Mail.

Facebook’s “mea-culpa”, delivered through the blog of Harvard Law Professor Cass Sunstein, claims that it was “far too slow” to recognise “toxic discourse” “Russian interference” and “Fake News”. Sunstein goes onto say that Facebook was effectively too naive to “recognise bad actors” and that because this was “micro-targeted” Facebook was a “threat to democracy”. This is a weak argument trying its best to hide the Truth. Facebook failed to contain thoughts and views that harmed the PR bullshit of the elites.

Facebook now intends to “focus on friends and family” – in other words it wants to massively restrict the amount of political discussion and links that it allows to be seen. It talks of “less news, but high quality” – in other words it wants to aggressively push the globalist agenda down people’s throats and make independent media invisible.

Small wonder that trills of satisfied delight can be heard traveling over the wind from Berlin, as Angela Merkel and the Plutocrats of the EU hope to squash these pesky nationalist movements objecting to the globalists plan to bring Europe to its knees.

Equally happy is spooky, sinister, and secretive, British Prime Minister Theresa May, who is cold as ice unless there is a chance for some Government censorship. It seems to be the only thing the woman ever warms up for.

The rest of the British establishment is right behind her. No less a luminary than Heir to the Throne, (eldest son of Princess Diana RIP), Prince William, has been taking to the airwaves to denounce the effects social media on society.

Prince William has bemoaned the “coarsening of national discourse”. He claims social media has made society more atomised and polarised. Again, this is simply a smokescreen trying not to admit the truth. The public doesn’t swallow the media’s medicine like good little boys and girls anymore.

Prince William goes on to target “online trolls hiding behind anonymity” and claims social media is “destroying childhood”.

Theresa May has now unveiled a government “Fake News” unit that in true Orwellian fashion intends to be the arbiter of truth. I thoroughly look forward to owning what are sure to be mendacious and weak arguments, trying to explain away any exposure of the reeking stench rising from the British Establishment sewer.

What none of these luminaries and worthies’ dares talk about is the vehement censorship now being applied against Globalism’s enemies. The one thing Facebook and all the elites it serves don’t want to admit, is they are engaging in total desperation to silence, not the voice of “Russian Bots”, or whatever nonsense they are claiming to try to explain the defeat of their narratives, but of thousands of ordinary people who have had enough of this globalist bullshit and just aren’t going to take it anymore.

In the light of revelations about Twitter’s “shitty people” from Project VERITAS, this year is shaping up into the year where the truth community needs to bury these globalist mouthpieces once and for all. If Facebook and Twitter are to become the censors wet-dreams to try to lock pesky free-thinkers out from public discourse, then Facebook and Twitter become the enemy, and in the Info-War, like any other war, the enemy must be destroyed.

By making it nakedly apparent there can be no peaceful co-existence in a free market of ideas, denying social media from the people as a true benefit to democracy, they expose their naked terror. And if the truth terrifies theses elites so much, then they must burn in the truths fire.

2018 is shaping into quite the Info-battlefield! And YOU, dear reader, are going to have to work out where YOU stand too.

Your News Wire stands firmly on the side of FREEDOM and FREE SPEECH and against ALL Tyrants, foreign, domestic, AND Virtual!