The Blackcock Inn pub in South Wales has found itself accused of racist language due to its name.

The pub has served customers in Llanfihangel Talyllyn in the Brecon Beacons, under the name since 1840,but facebook banned its page after a complaint from a member of the public.

The establishment did not have a particularly large reach on the social media site with approximately 450 friends, but that hasn’t stopped members being offended and making claims of racism against the watering hole.

The Mail Online reports:

Manager Lee Garrett said he had tried to explain the situation to Facebook but had not had a reply and was not expecting the ban to be lifted.

Mr Garrett, 33, said: ‘We had a personal Facebook page because we are in a small village in a rural area. We had 450 friends and those are mostly people who live here or within reaching distance and we used it to keep them updated about what we were doing.

‘In July I had this strange phone call from a woman who said she found our name offensive and her child had to cover their eyes to avoid seeing the name.

‘Then days after I put our Christmas menu on Facebook I tried to log back in and had a notice come up on the screen saying my account was suspended because of racist or offensive language.

‘I think someone has made this complaint and Facebook is just such an automated service that once this complaint goes in it goes to a computer and they just automatically banned us. There’s no one there to assess it properly and use some common sense.’

He added: ‘We live in a historically agricultural area and there are plenty of cockerel based names for pubs around here. We have the Three Cocks, the Cock Inn, the Cock Hotel; it’s just a name.’

Since the banning the pub have set up a business profile on Facebook so they can remain in touch with their locals online.

Mr Garrett runs the pub with his wife and said it had been in the family for 12 years.