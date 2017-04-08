False Flag Expected, Fake IED Found On US Bound Flight

Another false flag operation is expected in the U.S after a mock explosive device was discovered on a Chicago-bound flight.

A 58 year old man was detained at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday after U.S. Customs and Border Protection say officials found what they describe as a mock improvised explosive device inside his suitcase

The Daily Sheeple reports:

With everything else going on right now, it certainly seems like another false flag is on the way to the US.

A report released yesterday has been buried under headlines about new developments in Syria before the implications can even fully sink in.

Yesterday, passengers on United Airlines flight 547 from Toronto’s Pearson airport, were held from boarding their 7 a.m. flight to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport after a mock improvised explosive device was found in an American passenger’s suitcase.

The device was swabbed for explosives with a negative result and 58-year-old Joseph Galaska was charged with mischief. His court date is yet to be set.

Security immediately stopped screening any new passengers for the flight, and those already onboard the plane were promptly removed and bussed to another location so they and their luggage could be rescreened. Many flights were delayed over it.

Fortunately the device turned out to be fake, but ask yourself this: why, in the post 9/11 world, would anyone attempt to bring a fake bomb onto an airplane at Canada’s largest airport and just blithely walk through security with it in their suitcase like its no big deal???

(The “underwear bomber” and the ISIS soda can bombs come to mind…)