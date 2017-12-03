Famous Holistic Doctor And Radio Host, Working Against Big Pharma, Found Dead

Dr. James Winer, one of America’s most prominent holistic doctors, has been found dead in highly suspicious circumstances in Florida.

The body of the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania doctor was bought into a Florida hospital as a John Doe, without ID or any belongings. Close friends are mystified by the death, and say Dr. Winer went to Florida for Thanksgiving and disappeared shortly after arriving in the state, only to surface again in hospital without any explanation.

Dr. Winer is the 80th holistic doctor working against Big Pharma to die in suspicious circumstances in the last few years, as the community of physicians attempting to work outside the confines of the pharmaceutical industry, threatening their profits, continues to be eradicated.

“It appears he left on Tuesday for a trip with a friend or to meet up with someone for Thanksgiving and he never returned to Pittsburgh,” according to a personal friend.

Another personal friend explained Dr. Winer’s immediate family confirmed he was found as a John Doe in hospital.

“My friend and I messaged me (sic) on Saturday after Thanksgiving that he was missing and we were so afraid”



“Then today my [immediate family, name withheld] was at the office and they confirmed he was found yesterday as a John Doe in hospital and they pulled the plug. No ID on him. Nothing.”

They continued:

“My (relative at his office) said that everything was out of ordinary as he checks in, never misses etc. He was a loved doctor on Pitttsburgh and speaks out often against vaccines.“

#Vaccines are NOT required.PA Sect. 28 Par.23.84B Parents can #exempt ALL in writing so #child can go to #school. Call:412 922 9355 — Dr. James Winer (@drjameswiner) August 2, 2017

Dr. Winer was one of America’s leading pioneers in natural medicine, and dedicated his life to promoting natural cures. He encouraged his patients and followers to avoid Big Pharma’s poisonous products.

However Big Pharma and mainstream media conspired to smear his holistic practice, and also worked overtime for decades to persecute the holistic M.D. in an attempt to drive him out of business.

In addition to teaching and lecturing across the United States, Dr. Winer appeared on thousands of radio and television programs in Pittsburgh, PA and across the country. A prominent and outspoken critic of Big Pharma, Dr. Winer hosted 31 weekly radio programs broadcast in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

He was also the author of popular books, audio and videotapes, and innumerable articles on natural health. He was the instructor of nutrition at a university, as well as a fitness instructor at an undergraduate college, and the founder and director of the Winer Wellness Center in Pittsburgh, PA.

There are few, if any, in the field of holistic medicine in this country with his vast knowledge, experience, aptitude or with his sincere and ethical commitment to helping others.

We have lost so many holistic healers in the past two years. Most cases were brushed under the carpet by authorities at the time, however some cases have since been reopened and are now being investigated as homicides.

It is time to recognize the extraordinary number of deaths within the holistic medical community for what it is – a purge.