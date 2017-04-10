Farage Warns UK Against Joining US Military Intervention In Syria

Nigel Farage has criticized the US president for ordering a military strike against government targets in Syria, and has called on London not to follow Americans into military intervention in Syria.

Farage, the former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) and Brexit campaigner, said he was very surprised by last weeks US missile attack.

He said “I think a lot of Trump voters will be waking up this morning and scratching their heads and saying ‘where will it all end?’”

Many Trump voters will be worried about this military intervention. Where will it end? — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 7, 2017

Farage’s comments show a dramatic turnaround in a relationship that last year saw him dining with Trump who publicly urged Theresa May to make Farage the UK ambassador to Washington.

Press TV reports

Farage warned Prime Minister Theresa May against following Washington into another war in the Middle East.

“Previous interventions in the Middle East have made things worse rather than better,” the anti-interventionist politician stated.

In a statement issued earlier in the day, the British government said it “fully supports” the US missile strike against a Syrian army airbase.

The show of support was a departure from a warning the day before by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson after Trump raised the specter of unilateral action.

Johnson warned against rushing into a war with the Syrian government, and said the top priority should be peace talks and passing a United Nations resolution to investigate the April 4 chemical attack.

“It is very important to try first to get out a UN resolution,” the foreign secretary insisted.