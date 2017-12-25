FBI Arrests Patsy For Refusing To Take Part In Christmas Day Attack

The FBI has arrested one of their patsy’s after he decided not to take part in their planned Christmas Day terrorist attack.

On Friday, the FBI arrested a former marine and current tow truck driver, Everitt Aaron Jameson, on charges of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization “ISIS”.

American Everyman reports: How many times has the FBI created a terrorist plot for them to foil right at the last minute? Judge Napolitano counted 17 and that was back in 2013. A long time ago.

The pattern was always the same. They would find some loser, send in a criminal they contracted to help them out called a “confidential informant”, that informant would plant some seed of terrorism in the loser’s head and provide him the opportunity and the means to carry it out. Then, after paying the patsy loser with food or drink or whatever he wanted, they would get him to agree on tape to some lame-brained plan and try to get him to take action to make it happen all the while knowing full well this guy never had any plan on his own to do anything and left to his own devices he couldn’t put together a can of bug spray to terrorize a anthill, much less a bomb or an automatic rifle to terrorize some people.

Sometimes, as I have written about in the past, sometimes these patsies decide to quit on the plan before it’s carried out but the FBI doesn’t care at that point. They are the ones who came up with the idea and provided the materials for it. All they need is a willing patsy to carry it out. But when their targets decided to pull out and quit the plan and bomb or kill no one… the FBI always moves in for the arrest anyway.

Pretty sickening right?

Well, they did it again.

“The FBI said Friday that it found a martyrdom letter and several guns in the home of a former Marine who said he wanted to carry out a Christmas Day attack on San Francisco’s Pier 39, a popular tourist destination.

Everitt Aaron Jameson, 26, a Modesto tow-truck driver, was charged Friday with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Jameson told an undercover agent he believed to be associated with senior leadership of the Islamic State group that he wanted to conduct a violent attack on Pier 39, which is packed with restaurants, bars and souvenir shops, because it is heavily crowded, according to an FBI affidavit.

He told the undercover agent that Christmas Day would be “the perfect day to commit the attack” and that he “did not need an escape plan because he was ready to die,” the affidavit said.

He asked for help obtaining a fully automatic military assault rifle, either an M-16 or an AK-47, along with ammunition and materials to make explosives, including nails, timers and remote detonators, the affidavit said.

However, Jameson told the undercover agent Monday that he had reconsidered and felt he could not carry out the attack after all, the affidavit says. He denied the allegations during a hearing in federal court Friday.” Associated Press

Jameson went through basic training for the Marines but was kicked out when they discovered he lied about his history of asthma. He boasted to a number of “confidential informants” that he was “trained in combat and things of war”. Apparently he was an idiot and the FBI had more than one asset involved in setting him up for a fall.

“The plot was uncovered by way of a monthslong sting operation that involved two undercover FBI employees and a confidential informant, who communicated with Jameson first through private messages and then on social media.” NBC

Here’s a little more on how the Gladio operation petered out. Right before they were supposed to get together and give the guy the bombs and guns, Everitt apparently got cold feet and played hard to get before ultimately backing out completely:

“But on Dec. 18, when the FBI employee tried to arrange a follow-up meeting, Jameson said that he was “very busy tonight.” He then backed out of their plan.

“I also don’t think I can do this after all,” Jameson wrote. “I’ve reconsidered.“

The employee said, “We only can do Allahs will,” according to the document.

Jameson responded: “In Sha Allah one day I can. But I can’t.” NBC

Right now in this environment after Trump’s Jerusalem fumble, how much of an incitement would a Christmas Day bombing have been? Especially one carried out by someone “self radicalized on the internet”?

Would they have carried it to full term? Would they let him go that far and then erase all traces of their handling of him? I don’t know.

But what I do know is the FBI has become experts at foiling terrorism plots they themselves create. And they always get their man even if their man doesn’t want to have anything to do with the attack.

They do that so he can’t be interviewed by the press and asked questions about how the FBI set him up and goaded him into becoming a terrorist in the first place.

You can find the criminal complaint here.