FBI Investigate Berkeley Mayor For Inciting Milo Riots

The FBI has opened an investigation into Mayor Jesse Arreguin who ordered police to stand down during the Milo riots at UC Berkeley on Wednesday.

Domestic terrorists started fires, used pepper spray and brutally assaulted audience members who tried to attend a Milo Yiannopoulos event scheduled at UC Berkeley that evening.

Zerohedge.com reports:

CNN – by the way, is in full propaganda damage control mode over this. Check out the CNN app notification popup:

And check out this headline:

As fires raged and Trump supporters were assaulted with shovels and pepper spray by masked anarchists, the mayor of Berkeley, CA, Jesse Arreguin, allegedly ordered SWAT and campus police to stand down.

Here’s a picture from a redditor claiming to be 100 officers hanging out in the student union building while the violence was occurring (post):

A comment in the thread:

Cop here, I’m in training this week and this topic is all over the classes. 100% these guys were told to stand down and to not even be in the area. They didn’t even want them in view and a guy in my class said he knew a campus police officer there that said that they were being assured that the protest was now peaceful and that nobody was getting hurt, even though at that time several were hurt. He also said that they had no idea it was to the degree that it was because they were being lied to by the college staff. There were several assisting agencies that didn’t fall under the control of the “Mayor” but they where there in a supportive role and we’re going off the information that the UC Berkeley staff was giving them. They were extremely pissed when they found out the aftermath. He also added that he hoped that the students that got injured and their families would sue the absolute hell out of the college.

According to Mike Cernovich, Trump’s FBI is investigating:

Civil Rights section of FBI has opened an investigation into mayor @JesseArreguin, for inciting riots and ordering to police to stand down. pic.twitter.com/uy5EbgcvSm — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) February 2, 2017

Mayor Arreguin denies he ordered them to stand down:

We shall see…

Cernovich has put out the call for any victims of violence at last night’s riots:

If you were a victim of violence at the Berkeley riots, DM me. We are reaching out to lawyers for a civil rights lawsuit. — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) February 2, 2017

And there are still some heroes left in the world, extinguishing bullshit.

MMA fighter Jake Shields helps man from ‘being jumped by thugs’ in the middle of UC Berkeley violencehttps://t.co/OhXwBPSz7Z — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) February 2, 2017

Meanwhile, the rabid left is calling for a military coup.

WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/Y2WZbL012A — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 2, 2017

You’re being ridiculous Sarah – and you’re a moron if you think the military isn’t with Trump.

By the way:

U.S. Code 2385:

Whoever knowingly or willfully advocates, abets, advises, or teaches the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying the government of the United States or the government of any State, Territory, District or Possession thereof, or the government of any political subdivision therein, by force or violence, or by the assassination of any officer of any such government; or

Whoever, with intent to cause the overthrow or destruction of any such government, prints, publishes, edits, issues, circulates, sells, distributes, or publicly displays any written or printed matter advocating, advising, or teaching the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying any government in the United States by force or violence, or attempts to do so; or

Whoever organizes or helps or attempts to organize any society, group, or assembly of persons who teach, advocate, or encourage the overthrow or destruction of any such government by force or violence; or becomes or is a member of, or affiliates with, any such society, group, or assembly of persons, knowing the purposes thereof—

Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both, and shall be ineligible for employment by the United States or any department or agency thereof, for the five years next following his conviction.