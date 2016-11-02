Latest

FBI: Cheryl Mills Illegally Deleted Hillary Emails After Scandal Broke

FBI documents confirm that Cheryl Mills illegally deleted Hillary Clinton emails after the scandal broke

The FBI’s release of their Clinton email investigation files just days before the election shows that Cheryl Mills illegally deleted emails from Clinton’s email server after the scandal broke in the press. 

From the FBI.gov website:

Hillary Rodham Clinton served as U.S. Secretary of State from January 21, 2009 to February 1, 2013. The FBI conducted an investigation into allegations that classified information was improperly stored or transmitted on a personal e-mail server she used during her tenure.

The FBI released the documents in four sections, linked below:

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

In part 3 of their release the FBI reports on Cheryl Mills ordering technicians to delete emails by BleachBit.
Page 24 of section 3:

cheryl-mills-bleach-bit

MILLS ORDERED TECHNICIANS TO DELETE THE EMAILS AGAIN — In March 2015 after the story broke in the national news!

We now know that Clinton Campaign discussed destroying email evidence after the story broke nationally about her private email server.

On March 2, 2015 the New York Times reported that Hillary Clinton used a personal email server as Secretary of State.

On March 2, 2015 Hillary Clinton’s top aide and attorney Cheryl Mills wrote John Podesta that “we are going to have to dump all those emails.”

They are finally busted.

Congratulations, Wikileaks. You did it.

wikileaks-intent-destroy

