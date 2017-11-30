FBI Cover-Up: 30 Hidden Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Documents Found

A lawsuit has revealed that the FBI and Justice Department kept 30 documents relating to the infamous Clinton-Lynch meeting hidden from public view.

In late June 2016, a suspicious meeting on the tarmac of the Phoenix airport was held between former President Bill Clinton and then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

Conservativetribune.com reports: That meeting occurred just days prior to then-FBI Director James Comey’s announcement that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton would not face criminal charges related to her private email server scandal, even as it was admitted that she was in violation of the law.

At the time, the Obama administration — parroted by the liberal media — assured the American public that nothing of consequence was discussed in that tarmac meeting, literally nothing more than a conversation about golf and grandchildren. But not everybody bought that story, as noted by Zero Hedge.

In fact, a number of responsible journalists and watchdog groups filed Freedom of Information Act requests with the Justice Department and the FBI to obtain any and all documents related to the tarmac meeting.

It was hoped that the exposure of such documents would reveal whether the meeting really was as innocent as claimed, or if it bore any relation to the then-ongoing investigation into then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s highly questionable email practices.

Shortly thereafter, the FBI declared that they had no documents whatsoever related to the tarmac meeting, but that declaration has since turned out to be untrue.

Watchdog group Judicial Watch announced in October that they had been informed that, lo and behold, the FBI had suddenly discovered 30 pages of documents related to the tarmac meeting, which would be turned over for public release by the end of November.

However, it appears that admission only came due to a similar FOIA request filed with the Justice Department which did result in tarmac meeting documents being turned over — as well as the “discovery” of the FBI documents that initially were declared nonexistent.

“The FBI is out of control. It is stunning that the FBI ‘found’ these Clinton-Lynch tarmac records only after we caught the agency hiding them in another lawsuit,” stated Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch.

“Judicial Watch will continue to press for answers about the FBI’s document games in court. In the meantime, the FBI should stop the stonewall and release these new records immediately,” he added.

The documents, slated to be released Nov. 30, could provide further insight into the FBI’s investigation of Clinton’s email scandal, and may even force the release of their investigative file.

Furthermore, it could show that Clinton and some of her associates were granted preferential treatment by the investigative agency, most notably the immunity agreements that were reportedly handed out to a number of individuals in exchange for their testimony.

However, while many people anxiously await the release of these previously “hidden” documents, not everyone is expecting to find any bombshell information within them, such as noted investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson.

In my experience, the fed agencies typically only hand over what they think you already know about or have. Little confidence we ever get all the public docs we're really entitled to. https://t.co/XVu8qZFLN2 — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) November 26, 2017

Perhaps Attkisson’s view is a bit jaded and cynical … but then again she has plenty of experience when it comes to being given the run-around by federal agencies during the Obama administration era. Maybe this release will restore a bit of her faith in what is supposed to be a transparent government.