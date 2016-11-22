FBI Insider: Clinton Staff Linked To Madeleine McCann Disappearance

According to FBI insiders, Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta and his brother Tony may be connected to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

According to investigators, the Podesta’s were in Praia da Luz, Portugal on May 3rd 2007 – the very same day that Maddie vanished.

Victuruslibertas.com reports:

From Wikileaks, we have learned that it is very likely John Podesta (Hillary’s long time friend and currently her campaign manager) and brother, Tony Podesta, are actively very involved in a child sex ring that is literally world wide. The leaked emails reveal numerous conversations among multiple high up politicians, elites and world figures using code names for “little girls”, “young girls”, “little boys”, “young boys”, “people of ethnicity”, “sperm” and other disgusting sexual oriented words.

Those things along with many other clues from Wikileaks, NYPD and the FBI point to child sex trafficking- possibly including kidnapping and murdering of children for ritualistic purposes.

Interesting Photo Has Emerged

I know that was a long introduction, but I just wanted to make sure everyone is caught up, and it allowed me to explain how we arrived to this point. I received this picture from a VL follower on FB:

The picture above is allegedly involving a child named Madeleine Beth McCann, who has been missing from Portugal since the evening of May 3, 2007, only days after her 4th birthday… and John Podesta, pictured next to the girl, who looks very similar to the progressive pictures the police have released.

Abduction of Madeleine McCann

According to progressive police sketches, the picture below is what Madeleine may have looked like in 2013.

According to information online:

Madeleine Beth McCann (born 12 May 2003) disappeared on the evening of 3 May 2007 from her bed in a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, a resort in the Algarve region of Portugal, sparking what one newspaper called “the most heavily reported missing-person case in modern history”. Her whereabouts remain unknown.

Madeleine was on holiday from the UK with her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, her younger twin siblings, and a group of family friends and their children. She and the twins had been left asleep at 20:30 in the ground-floor apartment, while the McCanns and friends dined in a restaurant 50 metres (160 ft) away. The parents checked on the children throughout the evening, until Madeleine’s mother discovered she was missing at 22:00.

Clement Freud’s Praia da Luz Mansion

This is the $1 million mansion belonging to Clement Freud, that sits only 1/3 of a mile from where Madeleine was abducted.

While searching for their daughter, the McCann’s were invited to this house many times by Freud, claiming it would get them out of the glaring media.

Freud reportedly wrote the McCann’s a letter, inviting them for lunch at the villa in July 2007:

“I have a house in P da L,” he wrote. “Been ashamed of the intrusion into your lives by our media and if you would care to come to lunch/dinner at any time before Wednesday next, do ring and let me know. I cook decent meals.”

At one of their visits to the mansion, Mrs. McCann has been quoted as saying: “He gave me one of his looks and a giant glass of brandy, and managed to get a smile out of me with his greeting: ‘So Kate, which of the devout Catholic, alcoholic, depressed, nymphomaniac parts is correct?’ “

Freud’s Kidnappings and Molestations

Freud’s mansion’s location to where Madeleine was abducted is shown on the map to below.

Later, at least 3 women began coming out with stories of Freud abusing them. The women Freud molested have horrific stories of physical molestation beginning when they were just 10, 11 and 14 years old.

One of Freud’s victims, Vicky Hayes, has claimed Freud groomed her from the age of 14 and at the age of 17, he violently raped her. She said he plied her with champagne and took her virginity. Mrs Hayes gave her horrific account to a local news station, where she recalled being “paralyzed with fear” when the manipulative abuser raped her, then callously advised her to “ring me” if she found out she was pregnant.

She was very alarmed when she realized Freud’s connection to the Madeleine case, after she read about it in a book Kate McCann wrote. She reported her concerns to her local police force in Suffolk, and her son wrote to the Metropolitan Police to pass on his mother’s account and concerns over Freud’s connection to the McCann’s. They received no response, according to the Daily Mail.

One of the women to accuse Freud, Sylvia Woosley- who claims Freud kidnapped and began molesting her at the tender age of 10 years old, said she “would like to just return to the child I was before I was molested physically”. Sylvia was later brought up as his daughter and invited into his marital bed alongside his actress wife, Jill.

Freud later also lured a 14-year-old to his home, got her drunk and molested her in the bathroom, according to one of the women.

A former British ambassador has now revealed he has been approached by several people making further claims of sexual abuse by Clement Freud, amid fears the MP could have sexually abused dozens more children, according to The Independent.

Police in Suffolk have confirmed the now-known Pedaphile, Clement Freud, was out of the country when Madeleine was abducted. However, his home had been loaned to friends of his- John and Tony Podesta.

Police Sketch

Here is a police sketch of Madeleine’s abductors:

Do these guys look familiar at all?

John and Tony Podesta?

How about this?

Do you see a resemblance at all to either one?

There is even a matching mole on Tony Podesta and the police sketch, as pointed out in the second picture/sketch.

Confirmed FBI Anon Information

One of our FBI insiders can confirm the Intelligence community indicates John and Tony Podesta were in Praia da Luz, Portugal on May 3rd 2007– the day Madeleine McCann vanished.

The Podesta brothers were staying with a friend named “Clem” . Clement Freud, the grandson of psychopathology sex expert Dr. Sigmund Freud, who was known to be a pedophile. This is a quote from our insider: “Of greater interest is that fact that Freud owned a villa in Praia da Luz.”