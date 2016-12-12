FBI Agents Prepare To Counter CIA Coup Against Trump

FBI agents have had their holiday leave cancelled amid fears of an attempted coup by the CIA to overthrow President-elect Donald Trump.

According to reports, all 35,000 agents are on standby to stop a bid by the Central Intelligence Agency from overthrowing the democratically elected president of the United States.

The FBI have relocated most of its SWAT teams to the MacDill Air Force Base in Florida where they have been placed under a joint command structure with the US Militaries Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC).

The move comes after President Obama told U.S. soldiers during a briefing at the MacDill Air Force Base on the 6th December to openly ignore Donald Trump and “question his authority” when he becomes President. This was tantamount to initiating a coup d’etat against the incoming administration.

Looks like a military coup is underway in #Turkey. They're taking their country back! Will be the same in the US soon if I'm President! — DonaId J. Trump (@realDenaldTrump) July 15, 2016

Within 72 hours of Obama telling American soldiers to disobey Trump, the White House announced their investigation into Russia’s supposed meddling in the 2016 US elections, which was immediately followed by the Washington Post publishing a “bombshell” article stating that Russia directly influenced the election so that Trump would win.

Whatdoesitmean.com reports:

The Washington Post is one of the CIA’s “main/central” propaganda mainstream media “fake news” outlets that was purchased by the shadowy American billionaire Jeff Bezos (the founder of Amazon.com) 3 months after the CIA had given him a staggering $600 million secret contract—and who just weeks ago put 200 American alternative media websites on a list of “known Russian propaganda”, but then had to retract this spurious claim as being “fake” after being exposed for the charlatans they really are.

Immediately following The Washington Post’s publishing of this “fake news” claim that Russia was in anyway involved in the 2016 US presidential election, this report continues, former CIA analyst Bob Baer(the unofficial media spokesman for the American Deep State) shockingly began advocating for a new election to be held—and that led to Alex Jones, one of America’s top alternative news leaders and top Trump confidant, to warn that President-elect Trump is now in danger of being assassinated.

Not being told the American people about the Obama-Clinton-CIA-Washington Post “fake news” claim of Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election, this report details, is that the FBI had previously stated that these spurious allegations were not true—and who, in a secret US House Intelligence Committee meeting, were told by top FBI official that he could not conclusively confirm the Russian collusion behind Trump’s victory contrary to the claims of CIA.

Agreeing with the FBI about who really leaked Hillary Clinton documents, this report continues, is Craig Murray, the former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan, who just hours ago called these CIA claims “bullshit”, adding: ‘They are absolutely making it up. I know who leaked them, I’ve met the person who leaked them, and they are certainly not Russian and it’s an insider. It’s a leak, not a hack; the two are different things. If what the CIA are saying is true, and the CIA’s statement refers to people who are known to be linked to the Russian state, they would have arrested someone if it was someone inside the United States. America has not been shy about arresting whistleblowers and it’s not been shy about extraditing hackers. They plainly have no knowledge whatsoever”.

Supporting Ambassador Murray, this report notes, is US Ambassador John Bolton who, likewise, just hours ago stated that the CIA is now conducting a “false flag” operation to overthrow President-elect Trump.

However, SVR analysts in this report state, with the “fake news” mainstream propaganda organs supporting Hillary Clinton not telling the American people the truth about the CIA’s “silent coup” against President-elect Trump, they are, instead, being told that the 19 December Electoral College vote to install Trump as the next president must be stopped until “Russian interference” is fully investigated and that Trump has already violated his oath of office by not protecting and defending the United States because he refuses to believe the CIA.

Astounding to note too about the 2016 US presidential election, this report continues, are that these very same mainstream propaganda media organs supporting Hillary Clinton were the “real/true” perpetrators of “fake news”, not Russia—and that one of their “fake news” operatives, Marco Chacon, in creating hundreds of “fake news” articles about Trump that were spread by the mainstream media freely admitted to, and then who relished in his deceit of the American people by stating: “It’s way to easy to dupe the Right on the internet”.

With the main criteria being used by the CIA and Hillary Clinton in their “silent coup” against President-elect Trump that anyone wanting peace in our world is now a “Russian agent”, this report concludes, the truest reason for the CIA’s attempting to overthrow Trump lies in their fears that Germany is, likewise, ready to turn against these satanic globalists too—and who were all horrified and stunned after what happened last week when German TV-channels conducting a live broadcast of President Putin’s address to the Russian parliament, while at the same time were carrying out an opinion poll over phone, showed that fully 81 percent of respondents turned out to declare that they trusted Putin, with these results being immediately taken off the air.

And though not mentioned in this report, it’s critical to note that the last American president to go to war against CIA was John F. Kennedy, who vowed to splinter this accursed spy agency “into a thousand pieces and scatter it to the wind”—but who was gunned down before he could even get started after the CIA ordered his Secret Service protective detail to abandon this beloved American leader resulting in his head being blown apart in full public view as an example of their power.