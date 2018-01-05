FBI Director Says ANTIFA Are Under Federal Investigation

FBI Director Christopher Wray has announced a federal investigation into the criminal wrongdoings of ANTIFA.

The Director of the FBI has stated that while they don’t investigate ideologies, they are investigating multiple cases of radical anarchist terrorism motivated by Antifa ideology.

Intellihub.com reports: Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray addressed global terror threats publically on Wednesday confirming that the bureau is not investigating the “ideology” ANTIFA but rather “anarchist extremists” who are “motivated to create violent activity on kind of an ANTIFA ideology.”

ANTIFA has already been listed by the Department of Homeland Security as a ‘domestic’ terror group in at least one U.S. state.

