FBI Director Given Subpoena For Withheld Clinton Emails

FBI Director James Comey’s decision not to indict Hillary Clinton over her use of a private email server whilst serving as Secretary of State has come back to haunt him.

House Committee on Science, Space and Technology Chairman Lamar Smith, has subpoenaed Comey – forcing him to hand over all information the FBI has relating to the email server Hillary Clinton used when she headed the State Department.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports:

Smith asked Comey for the documents in a Sept. 9 letter, but then issued the subpoena after Comey failed to comply with the request.

Smith is working closely with House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, on the investigation into Clinton’s emails to evaluate the security of classified information sent electronically in the executive branch.

The issue at hand is whether changes need to be made to the Federal Information Security Modernization Act of 2014, according to a committee statement.

“The committee continues to have questions about the structure and security of the email system used by former Secretary Clinton and whether she and her staff employed cybersecurity standards required by FISMA,” the statement read.

Smith has also issued subpoenas to three companies for information on the security of their email servers. Those companies made products that were used in Clinton’s private email set-up while she was secretary of state.

In his Sept. 9 letter to Comey, Smith wrote that the FBI didn’t release enough information to answer all the questions he had about Clinton’s server. He asked for unclassified and unredacted copies of interview notes with employees of Platte River Networks, one of the three companies subpoenaed by the committee, according to the letter.

Smith added that he was worried about the scope of the FBI’s investigation because the FBI could not obtain the 13 devices and single laptop Clinton used to access her email when she led the department.

“This admission not only raises questions about the breadth of the review the FBI was able to undertake, but also whether Clinton aides attempted to destroy evidence to avoid answering questions about her private email and server arrangement in the event her unique arrangement was exposed,” the letter stated.