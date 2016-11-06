FBI Director Recommends No Charges For Clinton

The FBI director has announced that he is standing by his earlier decision to not pursue charges against Hillary Clinton.

New Comey letter: FBI has not changed its conclusion regarding Clinton use of personal email server pic.twitter.com/IdKT1gweMf — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 6, 2016

James Comey told Congress that a new investigation related to Hillary Clinton’s private email server had not unearthed any information that would warrant any charges being brought against her.

“Based on our review, we have not changed our conclusions that we expressed in July,” Comey said in the letter to top Republicans on the House Oversight Committee.

Hillary Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon said her campaign is validated in its belief that nothing would change.

We were always confident nothing would cause the July decision to be revisited. Now Director Comey has confirmed ithttps://t.co/BMQQx9eRzw — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) November 6, 2016

Sundays news comes just over a week after the FBI Director dropped a bombshell into the presidential race by revealing newly-found evidence in the Hillary Clinton email probe.