Latest

FBI Director Recommends No Charges For Clinton

James Comey says latest emails do not change recommendation that Clinton should not face charges

Posted on November 6, 2016 by Carol Adl in News, US // 1 Comment

FBI Director Recommends No Charges For Clinton

The FBI director has announced that he is standing by his earlier decision to not pursue charges against Hillary Clinton.

James Comey  told Congress that a new investigation related to Hillary Clinton’s private email server had not unearthed any information that would warrant any charges being brought against her.

RELATED CONTENT
FBI investigation emails show that Hillary Clinton is obsessed by the 'shadow government'
FBI Director James Comey admitted that an FBI employee doing what Hillary Clinton did with classified material would "be in big trouble”.

“Based on our review, we have not changed our conclusions that we expressed in July,” Comey said in the letter to top Republicans on the House Oversight Committee.

Hillary Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon said her campaign is validated in its belief that nothing would change.

Sundays news comes just over a week after the FBI Director dropped a bombshell into the presidential race by revealing newly-found evidence in the Hillary Clinton email probe.

Carol Adl

Carol Adl

Writer at Your News Wire
Carol Adl

Latest posts by Carol Adl (see all)

Related Articles

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire