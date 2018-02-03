FBI, DOJ Officials Face Criminal Prosecution Over FISA Memo

Senior FBI and DOJ officials are to face a criminal prosecution for “treason” following the recently released FISA abuse memo .

In a letter published Friday, Rep. Paul Gosar announced the prosecution of FBI and Justice Department officials in response to the treason laid out in the memo.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

“The FBI knowingly took false information from the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign and then used it to smear Donald Trump in order to hurt his campaign,” wrote Gosar.

“The full-throated adoption of this illegal misconduct and abuse of FISA by James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Sally Yates and Rod Rosenstein is not just criminal but constitutes treason,” Gosar continued.

My full statement on the declassified memo: — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) February 2, 2018

Gosar revealed he would seek “criminal prosecution against these traitors to our nation.”

Under the U.S. constitution, the FBI and Justice Department officials could be put to death if found guilty of treason.