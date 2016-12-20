FBI To Release Evidence On Clinton Child Sex Scandal

A judge has ordered the FBI to publish evidence relating to its investigation of Hillary Clinton and a child sex ring in Washington.

Last November, a State Department official confirmed that the FBI were investigating Hillary Clinton’s connection to an elite Washington pedophile ring

According to sources, files found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop showed evidence of a political pedophile ring operating within Washington, implicating Washington’s elite as well as Clinton and her aides.

As a result of a recent Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Department of Justice by Los Angeles attorney E. Randol Schoenberg, the FBI must now provide “immediate disclosure of the FBI search warrant for the e-mails of Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin on Anthony Weiner’s laptop.”

Lawnewz.com reports:

One of the main points of contention in this case was the privacy right of Clinton — or any person who wasn’t ultimately charged with a crime.

However, the judge determined that essentially all went out the window given the bizarre nature of the case including FBI Director James Comey’s very public press conference. After Comey’s remarks, Clinton then decided to publicly respond at campaign rallies.

Thus, the judge determined Clinton essentially waived her privacy right arguments that the uncharged subject of an investigation typically can rely on.

In the words of the judge, Clinton has “little remaining privacy interest in the release of documents identifying her as the subject of the investigation.”

In Monday’s order, the judge ultimately concluded:

The search warrant, the application for the search warrant, the affidavit in support of the application for the search warrant, and the search warrant return will be unsealed and posted on the Court’s electronic case filing system under the docket number listed above, subject to the redactions discussed above, at noon on December 20, 2016, unless an order is issued before then by the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit staying or modifying this Order.

LawNewz.com obtained a copy of the order and is in the process of reviewing it.

READ the Order: