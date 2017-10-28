FBI: We Will Not Release Any More Evidence About Vegas Massacre

The FBI have announced that they will no longer release evidence related to the Las Vegas massacre, claiming that it is not in the public interest to do so.

In yet another obvious attempt at covering-up the truth about what happened in Vegas, the FBI are now refusing to provide any updates to the media since the official narrative changed two weeks ago.

Thedailysheeple.com reports: The silence from authorities has gotten so obvious that even local mainstream news outlets are sounding the alarm. When you couple this with the documented evidence that points to both the LVMP and the FBI lying directly to the American people you have all the hallmarks of a classic false flat terror operation.

“Fifty-eight people killed. More than 500 injured. And yet, nearly a month after the Las Vegas Strip experienced the worst mass shooting in modern American history, local and federal authorities are refusing to fill in the blanks,” The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

“It wasn’t always like this. In the days after Oct. 1, when Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest festival crowd from his Mandalay Bay corner suite, Las Vegas police were hosting multiple news conferences a day. Then, once a day. Then, once every few days.”

The above paragraph is striking in that it openly admits that at first authorities were quick to deliver their message, attempting to lock in the official narrative surrounding the worst mass shooting in American history. Only after independent investigators began to tear apart the official narrative did authorities all of a sudden decide they need to be cautious about what they put out, eventually moving to where we are now with literally no new information being released.

The Review-Journal goes on to note that by October 13th (when the alternative media had broken the story wide open) the sheriff had changed his manner completely, going from a seemingly straight forward and stern speaker to now emotional and combative. Keep in mind this was right around the time that outlets like The Daily Sheeple and Intellihub, as well as independent reporters like Laura Loomer, were publishing explosive reports that proved that the sheriff and his FBI handlers were indeed lying to the American people.

By Oct. 13 — the last time the Metropolitan Police Department or the FBI addressed the media or public — something had changed. The sheriff, who had been straightforward and stern, was now emotional and at times combative. Both he and the FBI failed to provide much new information, and at the end of the meeting, they refused to take questions.

Since that day, the only person who has shed more light on the investigation is Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos, who was shot in the leg while approaching the gunman’s room. His platform to share that information? “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” which aired last week. He hasn’t made himself available to the media since.

Amazingly, when the Review-Journal contacted the FBI, they were literally told that releasing information to the public in a timely manner doesn’t matter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

FBI cover-up artist Sandra Breault told the paper that, “It doesn’t matter,” when asked why there had been no new updates. “It’s an ongoing investigation, and unless there’s something to report, there will not be a briefing.”

Breault and her bosses apparently think that the American people are so stupid that they would believe that after two weeks and 50,000 hours of overtime there would be no new information to report. This would be laughable if we weren’t talking about covering up what actually happened when 58 people were killed and over 500 injured.

Somehow we are expected to believe that there is no new information when independent journalists on a shoestring budget have been able to reveal over and over again that the official story of one shooter on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay is complete hogwash.

Just yesterday I reported on stunning video that shows at least 17 ambulances loading up victims at The Hooters Hotel and Casino.

So far the FBI hasn’t commented and apparently “It doesn’t matter.”