FBI: Important Evidence Proves Russia Colluded With Hillary Clinton

The FBI has admitted it has ‘important evidence’ proving that Russia colluded with Hillary Clinton by bribing her to approve the Uranium One deal.

In 2009, the FBI sat on evidence that Russian nuclear officials were engaged in kickbacks, extortion and money laundering designed to grow Putin’s atomic energy business inside America.

According to Senator Charles Grassley, an FBI informants holds important information about the handling of a criminal probe linked to the Clinton-Uranium deal that surrendered U.S. uranium assets to Putin.

Despite an ongoing criminal investigation into officials working for subsidiaries of Rosatom, the Russian government entity seeking to acquire ownership of U.S. uranium, the Obama Administration approved the deal. The Justice Department has reportedly threatened to prosecute the informant if he discloses details of his involvement in the investigation.

“The Executive Branch does not have the authority to use non-disclosure agreements to avoid Congressional scrutiny. If the FBI is allowed to contract itself out of Congressional oversight, it would seriously undermine our Constitutional system of checks and balances. The Justice Department needs to work with the Committee to ensure that witnesses are free to speak without fear, intimidation or retaliation from law enforcement. Witnesses who want to talk to Congress should not be gagged and threatened with prosecution for talking. If that has happened, senior DOJ leadership needs to fix it and release the witness from the gag order,” Grassley said.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: On Monday John Solomon from Circa News told Sean Hannity the FBI has emails, audio and video tapes by a US agent of Russian efforts to win favor with the Clintons in the Uranium One scandal.