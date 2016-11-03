FBI: We’re Ready To Indict Hillary Clinton

The FBI have said there is a 90% chance that Hillary Clinton will be indicted within days, as evidence of a Washington pedophile ring involving the Clinton Foundation emerges.

Multiple reports of FBI agents speaking to major media outlets over the last 24 hours since the child sex scandal broke say that the department is “actively and aggressively” pursuing the Clintons in five separate probes.

A deep hatred of Hillary Clinton exists within the FBI, multiple bureau agents told the Guardian. Agents explained that Clinton is considered “the antichrist” within the department, and a desire to stop her being elected spurred the rapid series of damaging leaks just days before the election.

A Wall Street Journal report says the FBI’s pursuit of the case is rooted in recordings of a suspect in a different corruption case who spoke about the Clinton Foundation’s dirty dealings.

FBI: “90% Chance Of Indictment And Prosecution”

The FBI say there is a 90% chance of indictment and prosecution for Hillary Clinton and others connected to the Clinton Foundation and Clinton campaign.

Fox is now reporting that federal investigators have collected “a lot of evidence” including Wikileaks emails to and from foundation officials.

The FBI’s probe into the foundation is much larger than has previously been reported, the network says. Some witnesses are being interviewed for a third time as the noose begins to tighten.

It is a “very high priority,” Fox’s FBI sources said.

There is a mutiny within the FBI as agents rebel against director James Comey’s decision not to recommend prosecution in the Hillary Clinton email investigation. His decision to re-open the case is down to departmental pressure, FBI agents claim.

“The FBI is Trumpland,” one current agent told the Guardian. Clinton is “the antichrist personified to a large swath of FBI personnel” who have investigated the Democratic nominee.

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Steve Pieczenik claims that the Clintons have initiated a “silent coup” in their bid for power, explaining that the White House, judiciary, CIA, FBI, Loretta Lynch and James Comey have all been “co-opted” through political cronyism.

Coup and counter-coup

He has also gone on the record explaining that the emails being released by WikiLeaks were leaked by brave members of the US intelligence community in an effort to expose Hillary Clinton’s corruption and stop her being elected.

“In order to stop this coup we in the intelligence community have informally got together and with their permission I am starting to announce that we have initiated a counter-coup through Julian Assange and WikiLeaks.”

The State Department veteran’s claims might explain the unprecedented and mysterious actions by the FBI on Tuesday. The FBI Vault silently and unexpectedly made documents relating to the investigations into Hillary Clinton and the death of Vince Foster available to the public – some of which were not due to be declassified until 2041.

The Clinton Pedophilia Connection

Steve Pieczenik also corroborates news that Hillary Clinton and her cronies are about to outed by the FBI for their involvement in an elite Washington pedophile ring.

“Not only will she be charged with obstruction of justice, with lying to a prosecutor in the FBI, she will also be charged with pedophilia, and sex with minors,” claims Pieczenik, who has served in the State Department in four different administrations.