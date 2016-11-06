FBI: Hillary Clinton Gave Housemaid Classified Material

Hillary Clinton regularly asked her housemaid to print out emails containing sensitive and highly classified information, according to the FBI.

Clinton’s maid, Marina Santos, was routinely ordered to print out top-secret classified information, even though she lacked the necessary security clearance.

According to the New York Post, Santos worked for Clinton in her home in Washington, DC, and was so frequently exposed to classified information that the FBI and Congress are considering issuing a subpoena to her as part of their ongoing email investigation.

Clinton would routinely asked Santos to print out confidential memos and “call sheets” – background information prepared for Clinton in advance of a phone call with a foreign head of state.

Nypost.com reports:

“Pls ask Marina to print for me in am,” Clinton e-mailed top aide Huma Abedin regarding a redacted 2011 message marked sensitive but unclassified.

In a classified 2012 e-mail dealing with the new president of Malawi, another Clinton aide, Monica Hanley, advised Clinton, “We can ask Marina to print this.”

“Revisions to the Iran points” was the subject line of a classified April 2012 e-mail to Clinton from Hanley. In it, the text reads, “Marina is trying to print for you.”

Both classified e-mails were marked “confidential,” the tier below “secret” or “top secret.”

Santos also had access to a highly secure room called an SCIF (sensitive compartmented information facility) that diplomatic security agents set up at Whitehaven, according to FBI notes from an interview with Abedin.

From within the SCIF, Santos — who had no clearance — “collected documents from the secure facsimile machine for Clinton,” the FBI notes revealed.

Just how sensitive were the papers Santos presumably handled? The FBI noted Clinton periodically received the Presidential Daily Brief — a top-secret document prepared by the CIA and other US intelligence agencies — via the secure fax.

A 2012 “sensitive” but unclassified e-mail from Hanley to Clinton refers to a fax the staff wanted Clinton “to see before your Netanyahu mtg. Marina will grab for you.”

Yet it appears Clinton was never asked by the FBI in its yearlong investigation to turn over the iMac Santos used to receive the e-mails, or the printer she used to print out the documents, or the printouts themselves.