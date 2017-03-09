Former FBI Director: ‘Shoot Hillary Clinton By Firing Squad For Treason’

A former FBI assistant director who served during Bill Clinton’s presidency said Hillary Clinton should be “shot by firing squad for treason.“

James Kallstrom, known for leading the 1996 investigation into the explosion of TWA flight 800, also said people would have to be “deaf, dumb and blind” not to see that Clinton is guilty as sin and is being protected by the Deep State from an investigation or indictment.

In an interview with Fox News, Kallstrom said that current FBI agents are “furious” at how higher-ups in the federal agency and Justice Department “stonewalled” requests to open up a serious probe into an alleged pay-to-play scheme between the Clinton Foundation and State Department.

Asked if he thought the Hillary Clinton was being protected by shady Deep State operatives, Kallstrom said:

“You’d have to be deaf, dumb, and blind not to see that. Of course that’s what’s happening. I mean just look at what’s in the public domain. I mean, look at the stuff that they left on the table. Top secret codeword documents,” Kallstrom responded.

“You know back in the old days you got shot by a firing squad for that stuff. And even today, you should go to Leavenworth for 20, 30 years, that’s what happens.”

“They left on the table, you know, obstruction of justice, destruction of evidence,” Kallstrom added. “I mean, clearly, Congress gives them a letter, subpoena. What do they do two weeks later? They destroy it all.“

Kallstrom said he has spoken with hundreds of former and current agents who are “very, very frustrated” because “they see the whole due process thing going down the tubes” when justice should be served.

“All crops grow from little things, right? The notion that the FBI would have everything at once – of course they don’t have everything at once. Of course the agents have probable cause to look further. That’s how the investigations happen,” Kallstrom said.