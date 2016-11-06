Bombshell: FBI Investigate Clinton’s Ties To Muslim Brotherhood

FBI insiders say that the new Hillary Clinton investigation will be looking at her close ties to the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist organization.

Following the FBI’s discovery of 650,000 new emails on former Congressman Anthony Weiner’s laptop, the agency have said that they are now looking into Huma Abedin’s ties to terrorist regime and what role Hillary plays in all of this.

Abedin, Hillary’s chief of staff, is a US citizen who was raised in Saudi Arabia. Her father is the director of an academic publication that regularly promotes Muslim Brotherhood propaganda. Her mother is president of a Saudi association that accepts members from the Brotherhood. Her brother Hassan works for Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi, the religious authority that oversees the Brotherhood.

Voltairenet.org reports:

Huma Abedin is today a central figure of the Clinton campaign, alongside the campaign director, John Podesta, ex-General Secretary of the White House under the Presidency of Bill Clinton. Podesta is also the appointed Congressional lobbyist for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – for the modest amount of $200,000 per month.

On 12 June 2016, Petra, the official Press agency of Jordan, published an interview with the crown prince of Arabia, Mohamed Ben Salmane, in which he affirmed the modernity of his family, which had illegally financed Hillary Clinton’s Presidential campaign to the tune of 20%, despite the fact that she is a woman. The day after this publication, the agency cancelled the dispatch and claimed that its Internet site had been hacked.

Mrs. Abedin is not the only member of the Obama administration linked to the Brotherhood. The US President’s half-brother, Abon’go Malik Obama, is the Treasurer for the Brotherhood’s missionary work in Sudan, and also President of the Barack H. Obama Foundation.

He is under the direct orders of the Sudanese President, Omar el-Béchir. A Muslim Brother is a member of the National Security Council – the highest executive position in the United States. From 2009 to 2012, this was the case of Mehdi K. Alhassani. We do not know who succeeded him, but the White House denied that a Muslim Brother was a member of the Council until the proof surfaced. A Muslim Brother, Rashad Hussain, is also US ambassador to the Islamic Conference.

The other Brothers who have been identified occupy less important functions. However, we must name Louay M. Safi, a current member of the Syrian National Coalition and ex-advisor to the Pentagon.

In April 2009, two months before his speech in Cairo, President Obama secretly received a delegation of the Brotherhood in the Oval Office. During his induction, he had already invited Ingrid Mattson, the President of the Association of Muslim Brothers and Sisters in the United States.

From their side, the Clinton Foundation had employed Gehad el-Haddad as director for his Climate project – he is one of the world leaders of the Brotherhood, and had until that time been director of a Koranic TV programme. His father was one of the co-founders of the Brotherhood, when it was created by the CIA and MI6 in 1951.

Gehad left the Foundation in 2012, when he became the spokeman for candidate Mohammed Morsi in Cairo, and then the official spokesman for the Muslim Brotherhood world-wide.

Given that all the jihadist leaders in the world have either come from the Muslim Brotherhood or the Sufi Order of the Naqshbandîs – the two components of the Muslim World League, the Saudi anti-Arab nationalist organisation – we would like to know more about Mrs. Clinton’s relations with Saudi Arabia and the Muslim Brotherhood.

As it happens, in the team of her challenger, Donald Trump, we note the presence of General Michael T. Flynn, who attempted to oppose the creation of the Caliphate by the White House, and resigned from the direction of the Defense Intelligence Agency in order to signal his disapproval. He works alongside Frank Gaffney, a historical Cold Warrior, now qualified as a conspiracy theorist for having denounced the presence of the Brotherhood in the Federal State.

It goes without saying that from the FBI’s point of view, any support for jihadist organisations is a crime, whatever the policy of the CIA may be. In 1991, the police – and Senator John Kerry – had provoked the ecollapse of BCCI, a Pakistani bank (although it is registered in the Cayman Islands), which the CIA used for all sorts of secret operations with the Muslim Brotherhood and also the Latino drug cartels.