FBI Still Investigating Clinton Foundation

The FBI are still actively investigating the numerous crimes of the Clinton Foundation, according to RNC chairman Reince Priebus.

Despite the fact that FBI director James Comey announced that no charges would be made in the agency’s second email investigation, Priebus insists that this was a public relations exercise designed to help Hillary win the election.

Breitbart.com reports:

The FBI focused on Weiner and his wife Huma Abedin despite the fact that it had authority to expand the investigation into Hillary’s other backup email records, some of which are in the possession of the FBI.

RNC chairman Reince Priebus is making it known that the FBI’s public corruption investigation of the Clinton Foundation is ongoing.

“The FBI’s findings from its criminal investigation of Hillary Clinton’s secret email server were a damning and unprecedented indictment of her judgment.

The FBI found evidence Clinton broke the law, that she placed highly classified national security information at risk and repeatedly lied to the American people about her reckless conduct,” Priebus said in a statement provided to Breitbart News.

“None of this changes the fact that the FBI continues to investigate the Clinton Foundation for corruption involving her tenure as secretary of state. Hillary Clinton should never be president,” Priebus stated.