FBI Insider: We Are Investigating Pizzagate

An FBI insider has revealed that the agency are currently conducting a low-key investigation into ‘Pizzagate’ and a potential Washington D.C. pedophile ring.

According to the insider, FBI agents are biding their time and waiting until the Trump administration get into power, before making any actual arrests.

Voat.co reports:

Exact quote:

FBI is facing the entire Federal government in this case.

Unreal.

Here is also what he said.

“…pedophilia is primarily in British parliament & Saudi Arabia, and that’s why HRC and BC love foreign donors so much. They get paid in children as well as money. Dig deep and you can find it. It will sicken you.”

When asked why data isn’t just leaked immediately so the people at the highest levels can be indicted, he says:

“Total chaos. The government would be exposed at every layer, who pays who, who buys what, and no one has yet asked about the human trafficking bits I have been laying out.”

Most of us want to do good but political turmoil at the top prevents us. Remember, this scandal is massive enough to send foreign governments into conflict with us. We cannot simply turn over everything and hope for the best. With intel as high as this, many people have turned away even if they have an inkling of what the details are.”

It wasn’t until I started examining the evidence we’ve gathered here that I finally understand the precarious position the FBI is in.

Can you imagine if a video of a US politician brutally raping and killing a child actually made it out to the world? Can you imagine if the world found out that the US has been giving thousands of children to the Saudis to be raped, in exchange for political favors? You know that feeling you have about Comet Ping Pong? That’s how the world would feel about “Americans” — country that sells children into rape rings.

(Can you blame them? Perhaps it is up to us to clean up our backyard.)

You know that block on Connecticut with Comet, etc? That appears to be what most of the US government became, as a whole. One big child trafficking front in exchange for favors, intel, and money. If this gets out to the world, and video footage is seen, we could see multiple wars and uprisings occur.

Maybe we deserve judgment for allowing it to happen all these years. I don’t know. The victims have been telling us for decades, and usually they have been dismissed as “crazy.”

On a lighter note, FBI anon did say that in January, it will be easier for them to arrest certain individuals while ensuring overall stability.

He said we must keep focusing on the Clinton Foundation, and imagine all of its doners are implicated. And he said we must keep firing out tweets, articles, memes, videos, word of mouth, etc.