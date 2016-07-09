FBI Leak: Hillary Clinton Foundation Guilty Of Treason

An FBI insider has come forward claiming that The Clinton Foundation has been found guilty of money laundering and fraud on a massive scale.

According to an insider who says he has “intimate knowledge of the inner workings of the Clinton case,” FBI director James Comey decided not to indict Hillary due to the fact that the Clinton Foundation is a “massive spider web of connections and money laundering implicating hundreds of high-level people“.

Infowars.com reports:

“There is enough for her and the entire government to be brought down,” he revealed. “People do not realize how enormous this whole situation actually is.”

“Whether she will be [indicted] or not depends on how much info others involved gets out, and there are a lot of people involved.”

Since then, both the FBI and the DOJ declined to press charges against Clinton, and other sources revealed the Clinton Foundation is now under scrutiny.

“The problem is with the Clinton Foundation as I mentioned, which you should just imagine as a massive spider web of connections and money laundering implicating hundreds of high-level people,” the source said. “Though I do not have a high opinion of Hillary, she is just a piece – albeit a big piece – of this massive sh*tstorm.”

Those implicated extends to the Justice Dept.

“The DOJ is most likely looking to save itself,” he continued. “Find everyone involved in the Clinton Foundation, from its donors to its Board of Directors, and imagine they are all implicated.”

This would explain why Bill Clinton forced himself on Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s plane at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport last week; Clinton insider Larry Nichols said blackmail was likely involved.

“Bill Clinton met with Lynch, and he was there to assure her that when Hillary gets to be president she’ll be able to keep her job,” said Nichols on the Alex Jones Show Friday. “I would imagine he gave Lynch a slip of paper that had on it a couple of things about the career prosecutors that are working the case. What was on that? The things they have on them. The drugs, women, men, whatever.”

The source indicated the Clinton Foundation is likely a nexus of blackmail material keeping everyone in D.C. in line behind the Clintons – even those with tremendous influence.

“The real point of interest is the Clinton Foundation, not the email server,” he said. “We received the server from Benghazi, then from the server we found data on the Clinton Foundation.”

“Then we realized the situation is much worse than previously thought.”

The server was in Benghazi? Was that one of the reasons why the embassy was attacked, to destroy evidence on the Clinton Foundation?

Additionally, the source said the investigation took so long because FBI Director James Comey didn’t want to face the “Clinton Machine” and the “rest of Washington D.C.”

“…This case would explode into a million other cases if fully brought to light, and then we would be one agency competing against the entire government and a hoard of other interests,” he continued. “It is a very tense and uncomfortable position.”

Interestingly, the insider spoke more about Clinton’s relationship with President Obama, which seems frosty at times despite Obama currently campaigning for his former Secretary of State.

“Obama and Hillary do hate each other,” he said. “Hillary hates black people and Obama dislikes recklessness.”

On Thursday, Breitbart reported the FBI is “is still investigating Hillary Clinton in connection with possible corruption related to the Clinton Foundation.”