FBI Leak: Hillary Clinton Foundation Guilty Of Treason

July 9, 2016 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 61

FBI leaked document says Clinton Foundation guilty of treason

An FBI insider has come forward claiming that The Clinton Foundation has been found guilty of money laundering and fraud on a massive scale. 

According to an insider who says he has “intimate knowledge of the inner workings of the Clinton case,” FBI director James Comey decided not to indict Hillary due to the fact that the Clinton Foundation is a “massive spider web of connections and money laundering implicating hundreds of high-level people“.

Infowars.com reports:

“There is enough for her and the entire government to be brought down,” he revealed. “People do not realize how enormous this whole situation actually is.”

“Whether she will be [indicted] or not depends on how much info others involved gets out, and there are a lot of people involved.”

Since then, both the FBI and the DOJ declined to press charges against Clinton, and other sources revealed the Clinton Foundation is now under scrutiny.

“The problem is with the Clinton Foundation as I mentioned, which you should just imagine as a massive spider web of connections and money laundering implicating hundreds of high-level people,” the source said. “Though I do not have a high opinion of Hillary, she is just a piece – albeit a big piece – of this massive sh*tstorm.”

Those implicated extends to the Justice Dept.

“The DOJ is most likely looking to save itself,” he continued. “Find everyone involved in the Clinton Foundation, from its donors to its Board of Directors, and imagine they are all implicated.”

This would explain why Bill Clinton forced himself on Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s plane at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport last week; Clinton insider Larry Nichols said blackmail was likely involved.

“Bill Clinton met with Lynch, and he was there to assure her that when Hillary gets to be president she’ll be able to keep her job,” said Nichols on the Alex Jones Show Friday. “I would imagine he gave Lynch a slip of paper that had on it a couple of things about the career prosecutors that are working the case. What was on that? The things they have on them. The drugs, women, men, whatever.”

The source indicated the Clinton Foundation is likely a nexus of blackmail material keeping everyone in D.C. in line behind the Clintons – even those with tremendous influence.

“The real point of interest is the Clinton Foundation, not the email server,” he said. “We received the server from Benghazi, then from the server we found data on the Clinton Foundation.”

“Then we realized the situation is much worse than previously thought.”

The server was in Benghazi? Was that one of the reasons why the embassy was attacked, to destroy evidence on the Clinton Foundation?

Additionally, the source said the investigation took so long because FBI Director James Comey didn’t want to face the “Clinton Machine” and the “rest of Washington D.C.”

“…This case would explode into a million other cases if fully brought to light, and then we would be one agency competing against the entire government and a hoard of other interests,” he continued. “It is a very tense and uncomfortable position.”

Interestingly, the insider spoke more about Clinton’s relationship with President Obama, which seems frosty at times despite Obama currently campaigning for his former Secretary of State.

“Obama and Hillary do hate each other,” he said. “Hillary hates black people and Obama dislikes recklessness.”
On Thursday, Breitbart reported the FBI is “is still investigating Hillary Clinton in connection with possible corruption related to the Clinton Foundation.”

  • Insight
  • http://jamessssmith.com/2015/04/04/john-woodman-an-epilogue/ James Smith

    Oh, it’s an F.B.I. information leak all right… down our backs. I can prima facie prove the F.B.I. are war criminals too. War criminals; calling war criminals, war criminals… it’s an easy prove at the one stop shop for the truth… https://jamessssmith.com/2015/04/04/john-woodman-an-epilogue/

    • Michael Biondo

      It was The Investigation of the FBI found the Biondo v. Navy ” Secret Files” Then they went into a five year cover-up As we were in Federal court 5 years.

  • Granger Null

    if the government is corrupt bring it down, rebuild it with the Green Party

    • http://jamessssmith.com/2015/04/04/john-woodman-an-epilogue/ James Smith

      How about a freedom party? You know freedom; the opposite of communism.

  • Mira

    is this woman still running for president? Good luck America!

  • Terry Brawley

    This whole “article” is based on rumor. What happened to using FACTS? There has been nothing but wild speculation posing as certainty for the last year, saying that Clinton was toast. You have zero credibility on this matter.

    • Michael Biondo

      13 Hr did prove they retrieved all records. So there is some truth behind this.

      • Charles

        Terry Brawley = Obama / Clinton criminal lackey spewing more of the liberal/socialist BS .

  • Bearzerker

    This article have any sources to check on or is rumour the deciding factor once more

    • Arietta Geisenheimer

      Old saying where ther is smoke theres fire. In this case, the forest has been burning a long time. The evidence is in the emails. It’s already proven. Our government is too corrupt to procecute anyone. Sad but true.

  • Angelo Fulcinetti

    With the exception of a couple of bits, most of the information offered by the leaker could be pulled together from what’s already known and/or theorized. And the rest made up?

  • craig

    Yes .. enough of the rumors. ENOUGH WITH THE INSIDERS.
    Whoever this insider is, ask him to grow a pair, do the right thing, and SPILL THE BEANS ON THE WHOLE MISCREANT MESS .. and this time suitable for CHARGES!
    Otherwise don’t even bother us with your “inside rumors”. What we need is faith in God and courage.

    • Michael Biondo

      The Info is out there, Just who will have the nuts , guts to do it.

    • Arietta Geisenheimer

      Prayers help

  • Henrietta

    I saw that 4chan post too. Was it legit? Who knows….this whole article simply quotes that series of posts.

  • NGC

    Fake Story.

  • PatriotOne

    Wouldn’t surprise me if most of this was true but they need to stop with all the rumors & he-said-she-said, “we were told by a source close…”, etc, etc
    Get some solid info & plaster it all over so it can’t be denied. It’s gonna take someone who has big, brass balls & not afraid to die for their country to come out with some irrefutable dirt on these scumbags to help save our country. I have no doubt the corruption goes to the top of the shit pile in D.C. & has gotten on virtually every politician whose ever stepped foot in that cess pool of corruption as it rolled down the “Hill” (pun intended) for the past 50+ years or maybe more.
    As much as it pains me to say this, I really think J.F.K. was the last ” real ” president we had. He was going to expose them & they killed him. Just like they do (especially the Clintons) with any one that threatens their monopoly stranglehold on our country & their power. The only thing we as citizens have on our side is numbers. If enough of the public starts waking up & seeing what they’re doing we stand a chance.

    • Beth James Smith

      Vote for Trump and the fur will fly.

      • Arietta Geisenheimer

        I will vote for Trump again. Hope he can hang in there.

  • ThePeoriaKid

    FBI investigators said that if Hillary is not indicted they’d LEAK everything.
    This shit-storm is just starting. Could get interesting.

    • http://facebook.com/schwagerjt Jeff Schwager

      They don’t have the balls to do it. Am not holding my breath that justice will prevail.

      • Tony F

        Unfortunately, I believe you are right.

      • Isaid Dilligaf

        That is so sad to hear..She destroyed your faith in America..She should wing from a long Rope…

  • Joe

    It is being leaked that Hillary refused to testify at her FBI interview. She took the 5th over 100 times in 3.5 hours.

  • http://rickahyatt.blogspot.com rickahyatt

    Wait until October, when the Chandra Levy retrial starts with the Gary Condits again the main suspects. Their “Sexual/Political Embarrassment Disposal Service,” with Congressmen the main targets, and leading to their blackmailing, will in itself result in a “Royal Flush” of Congress. https://www.amazon.com/THIS-Chandra-others-dismembered-death-ebook/dp/B00K6JDMDW?ie=UTF8&keywords=this%20is%20how%20chandra%20and%20other&qid=1464370752&ref_=sr_1_1&s=digital-text&sr=8-1

    • Arietta Geisenheimer

      It would seem so. But like I said above they NEVER seem to make it to trial without committing suicide with a gunshot to the back of the head.

  • Lichen Craig

    Oh seriously, who the hell cares? No one is going to be held accountable for anything, EVER. We know that for a fact. Why are we even continuing to talk about it?

  • David McClellan

    I expected this to happen ever since I saw some figures on the Clintons’ incomes and the sky-high level of donations to the Clinton Foundation. Let’s see Hillary lie her way out of this one!

  • Insight
  • Michael Biondo

    Like the Biondo v. Navy ” Secret Files” cases. Would turn Justice up side down Why it was cover-up. My case prove. How they use these records to Harm . Edward Snowden proves they have them on all of us. 2-92-0184-18 U.S.D.C….

  • Michael Biondo

  • A piano

    I’d say knowing this new situation a separate investigation team should be set up by none other then judge napolitanno,Bill O Reilly Jean pirro trey cowdy& joe Apaio & further if any evidence should be with held stone walling this investigation then all involved will automatically be found guilty unless they can prove otherwise,Isn’t that the same rules the IRS uses on its own people I think so,isn’t impeding an investigation a crime as is withholding information

    • Arietta Geisenheimer

      Heard Hillary is being offered a plea bargain without even being indicted? How is that possible? The plea would be that they dont investigate the contents of the emails and not investigate the Clinton Foundation. What a joke. If this is the case Trump needs to fire Sessions. He is working for Hillary.

  • Robert Bien

    Arrest this traitor POS killary !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Pojo

    Felt kinda sorry for Jason Chaffetz when he asked Comey if the FBI was investigating the Clinton Foundation. When Comey said no one had asked and Chaffetz said he’d have a request before the end of the day. Does he really think the man who decided “no prosecutor would charge her” would do anything different? Ah optimism, it’s a wonderful thing.

  • MrsFlorence Tulloh Ferguson

    Bernie Sanders will be the 45th President of the United States of America, Amen.

  • LastinLine4

    Whether they leaked it or not. We all know what she’s done and that she is getting away with it as of this moment.
    When Trump takes office, his first order to the DOJ will be about Clinton and she knows it. I’m guessing there is a “Full Pardon” for Hillary waiting for POTUS OBAMA to hand her in his last days of office.
    SMH,
    Worst President ever.

  • Ginger Allison

    Comey is only worried about his own life because he is apart of the Clintons foundation. All these people need to be indicted no matter how long the list is. Imagine how much money would go back into our system I would imagine for crimes they did the FBI can freeze their accounts and take their property. U.S. would be able to pay off our deficits end this NWO scam.

  • Arietta Geisenheimer

    I have heard stories of procecuetions and arrests of people in the Clinton Foundation and human and child trafficing, but no famous names, no one at the top. Isnt that strange? Suppose non of them have spilled their guts. My message to them is,you may as well tell all. You are dead anyway usually right before trial.

  • Jay V

    Congress has better open this case up and prosecute this treasonous act!!!