FBI Confirm Andrew McCabe’s Text Messages Were ‘Mysteriously Deleted’

January 28, 2018 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 2

FBI mysterious lose Andrew McCabe text messages

In an unbelievable bout of “bad luck,” the FBI have lost another batch of text messages, this time belonging to anti-Trump Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. 

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton broke the news to Judge Jeanine on Saturday, claiming that the “lost” text messages are an attempt by the bureau to cover-up a plot to illegally oust President Trump.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Andrew McCabe was famously mentioned in a Peter Strzok – Lisa Page text message discussing an “insurance policy” against a Donald Trump presidency.

Now this…

The FBI told Judicial Watch they can’t find McCabe’s text messages!

Tom Fitton: We sued back in September for the text messages of the number two at the FBI, Andrew McCabe. And they just told us this week, they gave us everything they’re going to give us, and not one text message was turned over. They lost all of Andrew McCabe’s text messages! I don’t believe it. There’s still gamesmanship going on.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

  • Mar Drafting Corporation

    Instead of finding out and investigate “Killary Cleanton” upon huge number of criminal issues, yet the “Naïve” Robert Robert Mueller totally bias slandering and disrispecting Our president Donald Trump, this is incredible this government has be extremely patient.

    • Annie

      Gℴogle is offereing every one 98 US dollars/h to complete easy jobs with a computer .. Do work only for only few hours in a whole day & enjoy more time with your own family … Any one can also do this official post…on Wednesday I got a great new Audi Quattro after just making $18476 past month .it is truly fantastic but you would not forgive yourself if you do not hop over to it.!ye281e:>>> http://GoogleDailyConsumerToolCommunityWorkFromHome/make/more ♥x♥d♥♥♥x♥♥♥s♥♥v♥u♥♥n♥d♥♥♥p♥l♥♥♥t♥♥♥f♥♥♥f♥♥k♥♥♥k♥l♥♥♥x♥s♥♥♥y♥x♥c♥♥♥x♥♥♥u♥u♥♥d:::::!ow493f:lhuhu