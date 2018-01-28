FBI Confirm Andrew McCabe’s Text Messages Were ‘Mysteriously Deleted’

In an unbelievable bout of “bad luck,” the FBI have lost another batch of text messages, this time belonging to anti-Trump Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton broke the news to Judge Jeanine on Saturday, claiming that the “lost” text messages are an attempt by the bureau to cover-up a plot to illegally oust President Trump.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Andrew McCabe was famously mentioned in a Peter Strzok – Lisa Page text message discussing an “insurance policy” against a Donald Trump presidency.

Text-from Peter Strzok to Lisa Page (Andy is Andrew McCabe): "I want to believe the path u threw out 4 consideration in Andy's office-that there's no way he gets elected-but I'm afraid we can't take that risk.It's like an insurance policy in unlikely event u die be4 you're 40" — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) December 13, 2017

Now this…

The FBI told Judicial Watch they can’t find McCabe’s text messages!

Tom Fitton: We sued back in September for the text messages of the number two at the FBI, Andrew McCabe. And they just told us this week, they gave us everything they’re going to give us, and not one text message was turned over. They lost all of Andrew McCabe’s text messages! I don’t believe it. There’s still gamesmanship going on.