FBI Chief: Every Memo James Comey ‘Illegally’ Leaked Was Classified

FBI chief David Hardy has confirmed that former Director James Comey illegally leaked classified memos to the liberal press – a federal crime punishable by prison.

The revelations comes from Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell, who spoke on the Lou Dobbs show on Thursday to discuss Director Comey’s criminal activity regarding the leaked memos.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Farrell told Lou Dobbs that the acting FBI Chief FOIA Officer confirmed that ALL of James Comey’s memos were classified at the time they were written and are still classified today.

James Comey leaked the classified documents to a liberal reporter and friend to publish which is a federal crime.

Chris Farrell: We have a sworn declaration from David Hardy who is the Chief FOIA Officer of the FBI that we obtained just in the last few days. And in that sworn declaration Mr. Hardy says that all of Comey’s memos, all of them, were classified at the time they were written and they remain classified.

It looks like Boy Scout Comey could be heading to prison!